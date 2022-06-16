NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

People Are Sharing The Best Vancouver Restaurants For Late Night Eats & There Are Hidden Gems

For all of you night owls out there!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman holding a donut. Right: Pho soup.

Vancouver has some amazing restaurants and unfortunately, many are not open too late into the evening. If you are a night owl and looking for some great restaurants to check out that actually are open past 10 p.m., these suggestions will be extremely useful.

Local foodies have come together on a Vancouver Reddit thread to share all their go-to late-night eats.

People are really dishing all their favourite spots and the list even includes some hidden gems! So, if you are planning on staying up till the crack of dawn and are looking for a bite to eat while doing so, this list will surely help.

No.9 Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 5300 No. 3 Rd #812., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is actually open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you ever want Chinese food in the middle of the night, you now know where to go. One Reddit user said this is their go-to spot.

Happy Tree House BBQ Kingsway

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3502 Kingsway., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Happy Tree House BBQ Kingsway serves up endless meats on a stick and three-dollar beers, a Reddit user mentioned.

Plus, it's open till 2 a.m.!

Gold Train Express Restaurant

Price: 💸

Address: 3320 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This Vietnamese restaurant is open 24 hours, so you can get some late-night Pho. One Reddit user recommended trying out their curries if you plan on stopping by.

Bombay Kitchen and Bar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1480 W 11th Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Calling all lovers of Indian food, this spot is open till 2 a.m.! It's a great go-to spot for late-night eats, according to one Reddit user.

Breka Bakery & Café

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4554 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: One Reddit user said one of their go-to spots for late-night eats is Breka Bakery & Café. They are open 24 hours so you can satisfy that pastry craving at any hour of the night.

Duffin's Donuts

Price: 💸

Address: 1391 E 41st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This donut shop is open to midnight, so if you have a late-night donut craving, come here. One Reddit user mentioned that this place is nothing fancy but they often find themself going there in the middle of the night.

