This TikToker Dished On How To Get Free Meals In Vancouver & They're Massive (PHOTOS)
She has won over 600 food challenges around the world! 😱
This full-time TikToker and world travelling foodie, is sharing a few restaurants in Vancouver where you can have a meal, completely for free. But, you gotta work for it.
Raina Huang, @rainaiscrazy, has gone viral and gathered over 3.3 million followers, from her wild food-eating competitions.
Huang told Narcity that she's won over 600 food challenges around the world and has taken in some pretty large amounts of food, like five pounds of chicken gizzards and a 13-pound bowl of pho.
Although she is based out of L.A., it didn't stop her from having some incredible foodie adventures in the West Coast Canadian city.
While Huang was in Vancouver she hit up more than a few local eateries, including some that will let you to dine for free — if you can eat it all!
@rainaiscrazy
3 Places in Vancouver where you eat for Free if you can eat it ALL!! #rainaiscrazy #vancouver
Pho Kitchen
Address: 2915 Hebb Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Kitchen in Vancouver, will award you with a $35 gift card — if you can finish 3 kilograms of pho, according to Huang.
The restaurant will allow you 45 minutes to complete the challenge and you do not need to finish the broth, she added.
Of course, Huang blew this competition out of the water and finished with a record time of 13 minutes.
Ramen Taka
Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way Unit 2780, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Huang also completed the "Giga Dragon Ramon Challenge" which is located inside Ramen Taka restaurant in Richmond.
The restaurant will allow you to choose your flavour and give you a 30-minute time limit to finish the dish, for a free meal.
According to the restaurant's website, this ramen is five times the size of a regular ramen dish.
The Cannibal Cafe
Address: 1818 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Last but not least, Huang checked out the "Beast Burger Challenge" at The Cannibal Cafe in Vancouver.
The restaurant will make you sign a waiver before attempting to eat an entire monstrous burger within a 30-minute time limit.
The burger comes with eight patties, eight slices of cheese and eight bacon strips.
If you win this challenge, you will get the meal for free, as well as a t-shirt and a spot on the restaurant's "Hall of Fame" list.