7 Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Cheap Eats, According To Top Food Bloggers
They know some hidden gems! 💎
If your wallet has been hurting and you desperately want to continue dining out, some of these local foodie restaurant recommendations are here to save the day.
Not only do these spots look totally drool-worthy, but they are actually perfect for people finding themselves on a tight budget too.
These food bloggers have dined at loads of different places, so they know a thing or two about where to go for a good meal and a good deal.
So, if you've been looking for a new spot with some tasty dishes at a good price, look no further than these local favs.
La Maison Da Nang
Price: 💸
Address: 5195 Victoria Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Clarissa, @bitemevancouver, finds herself dining at this budget-friendly Vietnamese restaurant, at least once a week.
Her go-to dishes include the "Bun Bo Hue," which is a beef vermicelli soup for $14.95, and spring rolls for $7.95.
Chinatown BBQ
Price: 💸
Address: 130 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Cantonese restaurant packs a whole lot of flavour, with some affordable prices too. Deanna, @deannawoo, loves this little eatery nestled in Chinatown.
They serve up traditional Chinese BBQ and family-style dishes, all under $20.
Grab and Go Persian Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 1805 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Grab and Go Persian Restaurant is a must-try affordable spot, according to Irene, @phancouver. Her favourite dishes to order include the lamb shank and bakhtiari, which is a mixed skewer of chicken and beef kebab.
The lamb shank dish comes with a mountain of rice and only costs $12!
Double Double Restaurant
Price: 💸
Address: 4600 No. 3 Rd Unit 128., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Joyce, @monkeyeatsworld, loves to dine at this simple Chinese eatery. "They have huge bowls of congee that could feed a family of 4," Joyce said.
So if you're looking for a spot with cheap eats and massive portion sizes, this is the place to go.
Banh Mi Saigon
Price: 💸
Address: 5397 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Local foodie, Celia, @celia.eats, recommends Banh Mi Saigon for some delicious and fresh Vietnamese dishes.
"They have freshly made Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches and they’re a lot bigger than other spots so it's really worth the money," Celia said.
She added, "all of the sandwiches are $7.50-$8 and they’re really delicious!!"
Downlow Chicken Shack
Price: 💸
Address: 905 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Top food blogger, Steph @stephwants, suggests "DL Chicken" for some juicy and affordable fried chicken eats.
You can get a piece of chicken for as low as $4.75!
Kimbab Cheonguk
Price: 💸
Address: 341 North Rd A, Coquitlam, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Korean restaurant in Vancouver comes to the top of the mind for both food bloggers Kaye, @yothatssobomb and Sharon, @sk_foodoholic.
It's "affordable Korean comfort food with the best Kimbap in town," Kaye said.
Kaye added, "they also have a variety of Korean stews and instant noodle dishes for cheap that hit the spot on a chilly Vancouver day!"
Sharon said, "they are well known for their delicious and affordable Kimbab (Korean-styled sushi roll)."
Plus, "they don’t skimp out on the ingredients in the rolls too — always fully packed and great portion size," she added.