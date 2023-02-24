6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver For Cheap Eats, According To A Top Chef
From the chef behind a Michelin-recognized restaurant.
It's hard to narrow down the best restaurants in Vancouver, so Narcity asked Chef Angus An (the mastermind behind seven incredible restaurants that you've probably heard of already) for his top recommendations for cheap eats in B.C.
The chef opened his own Michelin-recommended restaurant Maenam in 2006, followed by his restaurants Popina Canteen, Fat Mao Noodles, Sen Pad Thai, Freebird Chicken Shack and Longtail Kitchen.
Before that, An completed a fine arts degree at UBC before beginning his formal culinary training in New York, then working at Michelin Starred restaurants in London.
An loves Vancouver for its culinary diversity, particularly when it comes to Asian cuisine.
"We have some of the best Chinese [and] Japanese restaurants in North America," he told Narcity. "The population of Chinese that live here demands quality and variety."
An obvious expert when it comes to good food, the chef shared his top picks for yummy, affordable eats in Metro Vancouver.
HKBBQ Master
Price: 💸
Address: 4651 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: In the heart of downtown Richmond, you'll find Hong-Kong style barbecue with huge portions for a low price. And not Vancouver's typical definition of "low price" either, we're talking $14.95 for two BBQ items with rice.
Gorge yourself on roasted pork, duck and more. Plus, this place has even gotten a shoutout from Seth Rogen. That's two trustworthy endorsements you don't want to ignore.
Sashimiya
Price: 💸
Address: 1348 Hornby St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: An named this place as his go-to spot for takeout sushi — it's got all your classics in addition to stellar sushi and sashimi platters.
Whether you're looking for a quick Uber Eats order to chow down on while bingeing your fave TV show or you need food to serve at your next party, Sashimiya's your new bestie.
Say Hey
Price: 💸
Address: 156 E Pender St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Sandwiches are an understated feat of culinary ingenuity, and this Chinatown staple serves 'em up from morning 'til 4 p.m.
Dig into a breakfast sando or a meatball hoagie at this classic Vancouver café.
Alvin Garden
Price: 💸
Address: 4850 Imperial St., Burnaby, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: If "generous portions of food" is your love language, check out this Burnaby spot that Chef Angus An patronizes for its spicy dishes.
Don't let the no-frills decor deter you from hitting up Alvin Garden for your next cheap date night in Metro Vancouver.
Maruhachi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 780 Bidwell St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The ramen at this spot has garnered rave reviews from Chef Angus An and Google users alike.
There are several locations in Metro Vancouver, so pick the closest one to you for a low-key night spent slurping up oodles of noodles.
Chinatown BBQ
Price: 💸💸
Address: 130 E Pender St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This Chinatown staple has the ambiance of an unassuming diner with checkerboard flooring and two-seater booths, but the food is what makes this restaurant worth the visit.
Though the portions at this Hong Kong BBQ joint are generous, you won't want to share.