7 Of The Best Vancouver Happy Hour Spots With Cheap Food & Drinks (PHOTOS)
Visit a 1902 house with 70s decor and a Costco-themed happy hour.
Happy hour on the West Coast can be a bright spot in the otherwise cloudy B.C. weather forecast. With covered patios, affordable eats and sophisticated cocktails, the best restaurants in Vancouver are here for you, rain or shine.
Here are seven happy hours that offer something unique to set them apart from the city's rich culinary scene. Come for the price tag, stay for the chic interiors and innovative concepts.
Brightside Café
Price: 💸
Address: 3040 W Broadway, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This recently opened Kitsilano café lives up to its name — the interiors are lofty and bright, and the menu will put some pep in your step. Come for the brunch and while away the hours until Brightside's generous happy hour from Wednesday to Sunday, 3-6 p.m.
The menu includes $10 martinis and negronis, $7 beer, $8 wine and an assortment of elevated snacks (think polenta fries and Korean duck drumettes).
Vintage & Provisions
Price: 💸
Address: 67 W 6th Ave, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This 1902 white-panelled house has an unassuming exterior with a "WE ARE NOT A CULT" sign out front. Step inside into a retro wonderland of mid-century and 70s-era decor.
Their "Costco" hours between 3-6 p.m. from Monday to Friday deliver serious bang for your buck. Gourmet hot dogs and veggie brats go for just $3 and $4 — and they come with all the fixings. If you're not already sold, there are also $5 bevvies and tots.
Joe Fortes
Price: 💸
Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A true Vancouver staple, Joe Fortes has cozy interiors for blustery winter days, a rooftop patio for summer nights and a week-long happy-hour menu with delicious comfort food at an unbeatable price.
From 3-5 p.m., you can munch on freshly shucked oysters for $2, crispy calamari for $10 and truffle parmesan fries for $8. There are also stellar deals on drinks — $5 beer, anyone?
Tacofino
Price: 💸
Address: 8 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Born from a love of tacos and Tofino, this punny joint is a B.C. favourite for Mexican classics and it has locations across Vancouver.
Tacofino recently introduced daily specials in addition to their regular happy hour. Whether you're ready to start the week strong with Margarita Mondays or power through hump day with some plant-based specials on "When Is The Week Over" Wednesdays, Tacofno's got your back (and your wallet).
Brewing August
Price: 💸
Address: 1614 W 3rd Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A relatively recent addition to the Kitsilano neighbourhood, Brewing August has an industrial interior with picnic benches, string lights and views overlooking the quiet street. The taproom's also conveniently located next to a grilled cheese truck and a pottery studio — sometimes, they even have mugs to paint while you sip on a beer.
Needless to say, it's the ultimate locale for a rainy day. The happy hour here runs 2-5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and you can get $5 beers. If you like what you try, grab a pack to go.
Como Taperia
Price: 💸💸
Address: 201 E 7th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Como is an upscale locale on Main Street, but if you sit at the bar during their daily happy hour from 4-5 p.m., you can nibble on free tapas. Yes, they're free.
Foodies can also enjoy 25% off food and wine lovers can get 40% off a bottle.
Chewies Oyster Bar
Price: 💸
Address: 2201 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: With locations in Kitsilano and Coal Harbour, Chewies is a popular restaurant for New Orleans fare and oysters from the East and West Coast.
Their happy hour boasts a decadent Andouille Poutine for $14, crispy broccoli for $11 and not-your-average calamari for $15. Quite charmingly, the $8 wine gets poured to the very rim of the glass.