5 Vancouver Restaurants To Hit Up For Amazing Oyster Happy Hour Deals This Summer

Vancouver is home to so many amazing restaurants and some of them also have great happy hour menus that include delicious oysters.

From fresh-shucked to fried, there's a little bit of everything out there for lovers of the delicacy that also luckily won't hurt your wallet.

So, if you've been looking to try somewhere new, or just really need to satisfy that seafood craving, check out some of these restaurants in Vancouver that have great happy hour oyster deals!

Harbour Oyster + Bar

Price: $2 per oyster

Address: 1408 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This restaurant serves a wide range of amazing oysters to enjoy during their happy hour which even includes fried oysters! They also have a huge variety of toppings and some of the sauces are made in-house.

Rodney's Oyster House

Price: $18 for six oysters and a drink

Address: 1228 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to order drinks and oysters, this happy hour package might just be a great way to enjoy both and save some cash while doing so.

Chewies Smoke & Oyster Bar

Price: $1.75 per oyster

Address: 2201 W 1st Ave., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a great spot for all the oyster lovers out there to enjoy some cheap and satisfying eats. The restaurant has a great deal on their Beach Oysters during their daily happy hour.

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Price: $1.50 per oyster

Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Happy hour at Joe Fortes includes so many seafood options and some wonderful deals on freshly shucked oysters. The restaurant also has a stunning rooftop garden patio to enjoy these scrumptious happy hour eats.

Coast

Price: $12 for six oysters

Address: 1054 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This classy seafood restaurant has some super deals on oysters for happy hour. It's a great excuse to try out one of the fancier restaurants in Vancouver and not break that bank while doing so.

