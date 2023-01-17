Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
bc real estate

This $10M Mansion For Sale In BC Comes With A Whole Winery & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)

Here's what luxury looks like in the province's "cheapest city."

Associate Editor, Vancouver
Winery in Abbotsford, B.C. Right: winery interior.

Winery in Abbotsford, B.C. Right: winery interior.

Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

Small towns in B.C. usually offer better bang for your buck than Vancouver, and luxury real estate is no exception to that rule. At $18.98, the living wage in Abbotsford is the lowest in all of the province — and, as it turns out, $10 million can get you a winery there.

A nine-acre property, described as an "Equestrian Estate and Winery" in the Sotheby's Realty listing, is currently for sale in Abbotsford.

If you're a savant when it comes to all things vino, this just might be the mansion for you. The Fraser Valley estate vineyard is planted with "unique clone varietals of Petit Milo and Cabernet Foch" as well as Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines.

Birds-eye view of the Fraser Valley estate.Birds-eye view of the Fraser Valley estate.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

Sip on your wine al fresco at the terrace of the Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery — yup, this award-winning spot is right on the property.

Exterior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Exterior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

The winery has a unique “chapel” tasting room and a barrel room/"winemaking lab." It goes without saying that whoever buys this property will take the official title of "host with the most."

House exterior.House exterior.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

The five-bedroom house is super cozy, but you likely wouldn't want to spend too much time inside.

As if the home wasn't decked out enough already, it also comes with horse stables and a riding ring, which leads into a meadowy area that's ideal for riding or walking, according to the listing.

Eat-in kitchen.Eat-in kitchen.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

Whether you enjoy basking in the great outdoors or cozying up at night with a glass of vino, this house is guaranteed to please.

Interior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Interior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty

$10 million is more than a substantial chunk of change, but when you compare this listing to houses for sale in Vancouver, the difference in value becomes crystal clear.

From Your Site Articles
    Sierra Riley
    Associate Editor, Vancouver
    Sierra Riley is an Editor for the Studio department focused on sponsored content and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended For You

Loading...