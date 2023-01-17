This $10M Mansion For Sale In BC Comes With A Whole Winery & It's Stunning (PHOTOS)
Here's what luxury looks like in the province's "cheapest city."
Small towns in B.C. usually offer better bang for your buck than Vancouver, and luxury real estate is no exception to that rule. At $18.98, the living wage in Abbotsford is the lowest in all of the province — and, as it turns out, $10 million can get you a winery there.
A nine-acre property, described as an "Equestrian Estate and Winery" in the Sotheby's Realty listing, is currently for sale in Abbotsford.
If you're a savant when it comes to all things vino, this just might be the mansion for you. The Fraser Valley estate vineyard is planted with "unique clone varietals of Petit Milo and Cabernet Foch" as well as Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines.
Birds-eye view of the Fraser Valley estate.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty
Sip on your wine al fresco at the terrace of the Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery — yup, this award-winning spot is right on the property.
Exterior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty
The winery has a unique “chapel” tasting room and a barrel room/"winemaking lab." It goes without saying that whoever buys this property will take the official title of "host with the most."
House exterior.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty
The five-bedroom house is super cozy, but you likely wouldn't want to spend too much time inside.
As if the home wasn't decked out enough already, it also comes with horse stables and a riding ring, which leads into a meadowy area that's ideal for riding or walking, according to the listing.
Eat-in kitchen.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty
Whether you enjoy basking in the great outdoors or cozying up at night with a glass of vino, this house is guaranteed to please.
Interior of Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery.Courtesy of Sotheby's Realty
$10 million is more than a substantial chunk of change, but when you compare this listing to houses for sale in Vancouver, the difference in value becomes crystal clear.