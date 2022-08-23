Vancouver Locals Are Sharing The 'Most Underrated' Things In The City & There Are Hidden Gems
Check these out!
There are many over-hyped things to do throughout Vancouver, but there are also tons of underrated hidden gems.
In a Vancouver Reddit thread, locals are sharing all of their favourite spots to go, that usually fly under the radar.
Whether you are planning on travelling to Vancouver or are just a local looking for something new to try, don't skip these places and things to do.
The Shipyards District
One Reddit user mentioned that they enjoyed The Shipyards District more than Granville Island. Claiming that there's "less traffic and great surrounding food options," they added.
Kuma Japanese Restaurant
Another Reddit user suggested Kuma Japanese Restaurant in West Vancouver as such an underrated spot in the city. The little sushi spot serves up a big menu with lots of options and tasty bites.
Van Dusen Gardens
VanDusen Botanical Garden is totally underrated, according to one Reddit user.
There are tons of gorgeous garden displays throughout the entire year to enjoy, plus a great restaurant to wind down and relax at, after a long day of walking through the greenery.
The Seabus
The views you can get from taking this public transportation system in Vancouver are truly stunning. It "turns a commute into a calming, zen-like gliding moment," according to one Reddit user.
The YVR waterfalls
According to one Reddit user, there's a great waterfall in the Vancouver airport right when you are walking towards the customs after arriving in Canada.
"Smelling the water in the air after you've returned from someplace else... if you know, you know and it's a totally underrated sensation..." they said.
Queen Elizabeth Park
"I feel doesn't get the respect it deserves. It's a beautiful place and it has lots of sports facilities," said one Reddit user.
There is also a restaurant with incredible views, rose gardens and a botanical garden with tropical birds — all located within the park.