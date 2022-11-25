Locals Compared Vancouver To Toronto & One City Clearly Has The Upper Hand
"Literally everything else is so much better in Vancouver."
If you have been flip-flopping between living in Vancouver or Toronto, you just might want to take a few of these local opinions into consideration.
When a Toronto Redditor asked for some advice from people that have lived in both Canadian cities, as well as which they prefer to reside in, the answers came in hot — and one would definitely take first place.
Here are a few reasons why some people would choose to live in Vancouver, over Toronto.
It's a great place for all the outdoorsy people out there
If you love exploring the outdoors and could care less about the nightlife scene, Vancouver would be a great fit.
"I've lived in both. Vancouver is nice if you're outdoorsy. I found it a little boring on a social level but it's nicer weather," one Redditor said.
Plus, the options for outdoor activities are pretty much endless.
The people are friendlier
When it comes to comparing people in Vancouver and Toronto, one Reddit user thinks that people are a lot friendlier in the West coast city.
"I just find people out west so much friendlier and the vibe is just better overall," the Reddit user said.
"I've been in Toronto for a year now and I count the days until I can move back home," they added.
The weather is better
Even though Vancouver may get a lot of rain, apparently, the city's weather is still way better than Toronto's.
Another Reddit user couldn't help but point out how the weather in Toronto makes them feel.
"My problem with Toronto is, even though it has sunny days over winter, there's a certain dryness outside that just makes it unbearable to stay out," the Reddit poster said.
"My nose always feels like it's on fire," they added.
Although, for some, the lack of sun is too hard to handle.
So, if living in Vancouver or Toronto is an option for you, hopefully, these Redditor's opinions will help settle the decision.