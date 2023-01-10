An Australian TikToker Shared 'North American Slang' She Picked Up While In Vancouver & LOL
"I feel like I've only hung out with Canadians and Americans for the past 6 months and this is the slang I picked up." 😂
An Australian TikToker, who was living in Vancouver, accidentally picked up more than a few slang words after being there.
TikToker, @badgalcascas, admitted that she started using these "North American slang words" ironically, but over time they actually just became a part of her vocabulary.
"I feel like I’ve only hung out with Canadians and Americans for the past 6 months and this is the slang I picked up," the TikToker said.
@badgalcascas
I feel like I’ve only hung out with Canadians and Americans for the past 6 months and this is the slang I picked up #fypシ #trending #americanslang #canadianslang #traveltiktok #greenscreen
Fasho
Apparently, after hanging out with some American buddies, this TikToker started saying the slang word, "fasho," a lot.
"I just find it so funny that people living in L.A. literally say 'fasho', 'fasho," the TikToker said.
Tough
If you thought she was talking about something that is considered strong by the slang word "tough", you'd be wrong. It seems like it means something totally different and much more casual, to Canadians.
'"That's tough man' — I think this is just a Canadian thing, but ya, I love this word," the TikToker said.
Type Sh*t
According to the TikToker, this slang word has become number one, on her list.
"This was something that was very ironic when I started saying it but, it's literally become something that I say every single day," the TikToker admitted.
Trippin
"I'm trippin over the fact that I say 'trippen' so much," the TikToker said.
Dead A**
If you're looking for a slang word to really put an oomph into your conversation, it seems like this is it.
The TikToker said, "I just feel like it's the best way to emphasize something — ya know?"
Minute
Ever heard one of your friends say: "it's been a minute?" — well, according to this TikToker, that particular slang word was something completely new to her.
"People will be like 'ugh it's been a minute since I've been so Walmart' — or whatever people say," the TikToker said.