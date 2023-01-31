An Ontarian Called Out What Gives Her The Ick In Vancouver & People Are 'Appalled' (VIDEO)
Even people from Vancouver are backing her up.
Maya Kapouranis grew up in Kitchener and lived in Toronto before moving across Canada two years ago. Since landing in Vancouver, she's noticed a few ways that the city — and the people in it — aren't quite as good as back home.
People on TikTok are so here for her sharing her "icks" about Vancouver, from little things like the drive to the airport to bigger deals like less friendly people.
While she made it clear that she loves her new home, and has tons of videos showing the beauty of it, there are some real drawbacks (spoiler alert: the pickleball community is one). It's not like Toronto is perfect, but even Vancouverites in the comments agree with these icks.
"Born and raised here. Spot on," one person wrote.
A ton of people chimed in, backing up the list for its accuracy.
The lack of waving
When you do something kind, it's always nice to get a little recognition. A wave to a fellow driver who let you in can go a long way, but apparently, people in Vancouver didn't get the memo.
Kapouranis has noticed that drivers in the city don't send a wave her way when she does them a solid, which gives a not-so-neighbourly vibe.
For her, this even extends to when she holds the door for people and there's crickets. Others agree that people in Ontario have better manners.
One TikToker who used to live in Toronto commented that they're "so appalled at the lack of manners in Vancouver."
There's no direct highway to the airport
Kapouranis is noticing all the little things — right down to airport routes.
She makes the point that she's used to getting on the Gardiner Expressway to get places, while in Vancouver she's having to drive wild routes through residential areas to get to the airport.
Google Maps is a necessity in Vancouver.
Your "Good Morning" might go unanswered
When you walk by someone on a trail or the sidewalk and give a friendly greeting, it might elicit an awkward stare, Kapouranis said.
If you're lucky, you might get a little smirk or even a verbal response, but more times than not you can expect to be looked at like you did something wrong.
If you're a Vancouverite taking a trip to Ontario, don't be freaked out when a stranger tries to talk to you!
Restaurant reservations are a battle
Looking to book a dinner reso? It might not be that easy.
Kapouranis said it's classic to try and book a table and only be able to for either 4 p.m. or 9 p.m. — good luck getting the 6 p.m. slots.
On the flip side though, it's likely because Vancouver restaurants have amazing food, so they're busy AF.
Making friends is as hard as getting that reso
This is a common sentiment among people who move to the West Coast city.
Trying to break into a friend group in Vancouver is apparently a rough go. People in the comments are in agreement with her, saying, "if you didn't grow up in Vancouver, it's super hard to make genuine friends."
Dressing for the weather is pricey
The mix of rain, more rain, super hot days, and the occasional snowstorm, does not bode well for the wallet.
Kapouranis has noticed people decked out in Arcteryx to withstand the weather, but as she puts it, "a lot of people can't just stroll into an Arcteryx store and drop $800 on a rain jacket."
Facts.
Pickleball...
This seems to be a lesser-known issue in the city, but apparently, pickleball is not it in Vancouver.
Kapouranis has a passion for the sport, but said that people in North Vancouver, and "especially" West Vancouver, have some "real big attitudes" when it comes to the sport.
So pickle-ballers, beware!
Dog poop bags are extra necessary
With rain, comes soggy dog sh*t, and Kapouranis is over it.
There's one way to ruin your morning walk!
Hiking etiquette needs work
When it comes to hiking Kapouranis is of the mind that people trekking upward get the right of way. It's not just her. One person commented in agreement: "Omg the lack of people moving over on hiking trails around Vancouver!!"
So, on your next hike in B.C., make sure to move to the side on your way down!
