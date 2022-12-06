A British TikToker Pointed Out A Weird Difference In How Canadians Speak & People Are Shook
"Just spent the last 5 minutes testing this with my family...100% true!"
This British TikToker moved to Alberta and picked up on the particular way that Canadians speak — and it's not just the eh's you should look out for apparently.
People on TikTok were mind-blown after hearing about the tiny but distinct difference in how British people and Canadians speak. "I have never realized this … omg," one person said in the comments.
Curious to test it out yourself? So were others. The video gained over 980,000 views on TikTok and resulted in follow-ups from the TikToker, Sophie Chittock, to further explain.
In the first video, where she first exposed the difference, Chittock said that she's now even started to talk like the people around her since she moved.
"You talk really high, you keep talking high until you finish your point, and then you go low," she said.
@sophiechittock
It’s an issue #canada #calgary_yyc #calgary #yyccalgary #yyctiktok #yycgirls #canadiancheck #canadiangirl #canadiantiktok #canadianproblems
She added that she even got called out for "talking weird" while on a call to people back in the U.K.
People in the comments were losing it over the fact that they never realized how they spoke.
Someone even tested it at home. "Just spent the last 5 minutes testing this with my family...100% true," they wrote.
Others needed some more explanation, and luckily, Chittock came through. In another video she broke it down more, saying that British people "go down and up" when they speak. According to her, Canadians speak the other way around.
@sophiechittock
Replying to @Sierra this has got to be enough for you #canada #canadian #calgary #calgaryyc #yyccalgary #yyctiktok #yycgirls #canadiantiktok #canadianstorytime #canadiancheck #calgary🇨🇦
Even the skeptics seemed to be convinced by this one. "I just said out loud 'I really don't think that's what we do.' And then heard myself speak," one TikToker commented.
"Wait. You're right," someone else said.