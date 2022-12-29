A Ukrainian TikToker Is Sharing All The Ways Canada Has Changed Him & LOL (VIDEOS)
From the things he says to the outfits he wears. 🇨🇦
A Ukrainian TikToker is sharing all the Canadian stereotypes that have rubbed off on him since moving to the country and his reactions are seriously hilarious.
Andrian Makhnachov, @makhnachov, is currently living in Saskatchewan and to his surprise, more than a few Canadian things have become accustomed to him after making the move.
"Don't worry, Canada will never change me in any way," Makhnachov said in the TikTok video.
Although, he did admit, that after one month of living in the country, "buddy," "scallywag," "holy cow," "poutine," "out for a rip," "double-double," and "eh" have all become part of his vocabulary.
According to the comment section, it sounds like locals were impressed by just how Canadian he has already become.
"More Canadian than me and I was born here lol," one person commented on the TikTok video.
"One of us, one of us," another person said.
This wasn't the only video the Ukrainian TikToker made on some of the words that he has picked up along the way. Of course, classic Canadian politeness was something he caught on to too.
Makhnachov also noticed that a lot of Canadians seemed to rock a moustache, so he decided to try it out for himself.
"When I told my friends from Ukraine about it, they said not to do it," Makhnachov said.
"I should shave it off as soon as possible because I'm starting to like it," he added.
Last but not least, the entire Canadian experience would not be complete with a rotating wardrobe of plaid shirts.
Although, Makhnachov thought this Canadian uniform was "weird," it seems like he actually ended up falling in love with it — and purchased the look in multiple colours.
Makhnachov asked, "do I look Canadian?"
"This is the REAL Canadian citizenship test," one person commented.
"Flannel is always the vibe here, it’s a wardrobe requirement," another person said.