A British TikToker In Alberta Said Canadians Have 'Give Back Culture' & It Sparked A Debate
A British TikToker who moved to Alberta made an observation about Canadian culture and it sparked a debate between people on TikTok about if it's okay to bring leftover drinks home from a party — no matter where you live.
Sophie Chittock makes a lot of videos about her life in Canada and the ways it compares to the U.K. From the way people speak to the wild weather, there's a ton for her to choose from.
In a recent video, Chittock pointed out how in Canada she's noticed that people tend to ask for the drinks that they bring to gatherings back, to take home. In the U.K. though, she said that people usually leave behind whatever they bring for the host to keep.
She deemed it 'give back culture,' but people in the comments spoke up. "I've never seen this. Nobody I know does this. We all just leave it," one person wrote.
Chittock responded that she's only been here for a short while so it's hard to know what is Canadian in general and what's just certain people.
"I live in Canada and I NEVER ask for the drinks back. I leave it there every time," another wrote.
Most people seemed to agree that it's not a Canadian thing, but it was up for debate if it was polite or not.
Some got a bit more specific about when it's okay and when it's not.
"There's a difference between a host gift and BYOB. If it's a host gift, you always leave it. If it's left over from BYOB it depends on how much is left," one person wrote.
"It's context for me. Big house parties, take it or leave it. Small gatherings, always leave it," another person chimed in.
This seemed to be a common sentiment. "Canadian; if it's BYOB, I take my leftovers home. If it's just a gathering, I leave it."
Others were hard no's. "I’ve never experienced this! I could never," someone in the comments said.
Some were in agreement with Chittock that it's a thing, but maybe not specific to the country. "It's tacky but it does happen," someone wrote.
Chittock told Narcity that she noticed this 'give back culture' on a "few times on separate occasions." After reading the comments, she said she's "genuinely surprised it's not a Canadian thing."
"There's no judgment on my part of people who want things back. It's just being English, I would get so socially anxious to ask for anything back," she added.
The question remains though — is it impolite to take your drinks home at the end of a party?