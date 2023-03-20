A British TikToker In Alberta Asked For The Best Canadian Coffee Spots & There's A Winner
It's not Tims!
A TikToker who moved from the U.K. to Canada turned to the public for advice on where to get good coffee in the country that isn't Starbucks.
On top of some local Calgary spots, people on TikTok shared what their favourite Canadian coffee chains are — and it might surprise you.
Sophie Chittock said in the video that she was "bored" of going to Starbucks so asked people what their "go-to Canadian coffee spots" are.
She asked and TikTok delivered. Canadians in the comments were sharing their favourite places to fuel up on caffeine, and the most popular response wasn't actually Tim Hortons.
Second Cup was a leading recommendation in the comments, with many people saying it was their go-to spot. Second Cup themselves even piped in. "Good coffee is our specialty girl," the coffee spot wrote in the comment.
Canadians beloved Tim Hortons didn't go unmentioned though, of course. There were some Tim's fans speaking up, telling the British TikToker to go there for all her coffee needs. "Tim Hortons is the quintessential Canadian coffee destination," one person said.
Another couldn't pick just one, so said "Timmies and Second Cup."
Mcdonald's was mentioned less than the other two chains, but it still got some shout-outs! One person even said that "McDonald’s coffee is the bomb!"
For Calgary locals, you might want to try out some of the suggestions left in the comments, like Phil and Sebastian, Monogram, and Alforno Coffee.
As people are still commenting on what their go-to Canadian coffee spot is, Timmies could still take the lead!