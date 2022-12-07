This Baker Didn't Tell The Bride She Forgot To Make Her Wedding Cake & TikTokers Are Divided
She only had two hours to get it done. 🤯
An Alberta baker on TikTok was sitting down to relax when a bride called her, asking if she could pick up her wedding cake. Turns out the baker had forgotten all about the important order, but she didn't let the bride know.
She made a TikTok about her stressful experience rushing to make the wedding cake in under two hours and having to stall the bride's friends from coming to collect it. The TikTok went viral, gaining over 40 million views.
The Calgary baker got some heat from TikTokers for forgetting to make the cake, and the bride herself even commented on the video. Luckily, it all turned out okay in the end and the bride was happy!
The brides of TikTok all definitely got nervous watching this whole thing go down, though. "New fear unlocked. My wedding cake maker forgetting about me," one person commented.
The video shows the wild ride of @calgarycrumbs scrambling to create the massive cake, and more than a few things go wrong along the way.
@calgarycrumbs
I’ve never felt this way in my life! under so much pressure omg! Never again!! #cakedecorating #weddingtiktok #wedding #weddingcake #weddingcomedy #comedу #fyp #fypシ #viral #tiktok #trending. #storytime #story #foryoupage
"I have never felt so anxious in my life. I rushed through this entire thing," the baker said in the video. She added that she set a record for herself, for how quickly she got it done. She even had to run to the store, and pivot when she hit some road bumps — like not being able to find the flowers the bride wanted.
"When the bride called me I tried to act as cool as possible because I'm like, I do not want to freak this girl out," she added. Although at the time the baker didn't actually tell the bride she had forgotten, it seems like she figured it out eventually!
The bride seemed to be more than happy with the dessert for her special day, leaving a comment that said, "IT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I couldn't have asked for a more beautiful cake! Give yourself some credit lady!!"
Not everyone was so understanding though. People in the comments slammed the baker for forgetting to make the cake in the first place, even though she managed to pull it off.
"How can you forget such an important occasion," someone wrote in the comments.
"I can't tell if this is the worst or best advertisement," another added. "Not you forgetting and leaving them hanging by not texting the address til you wanted to," another Tikoker wrote.
Others were impressed by the cake the baker managed to make in a short amount of time, and gave her credit.
"Promise you the cake was probably the best she's ever had because of the effort you put into it and it was fresh! We're all human," one TikToker commented.
Others felt for the baker so hard. "Omg felt so much anxiety hearing this. So happy you pulled through," someone wrote.
Fellow business owners spoke up too. One wrote, "as a business owner, I've definitely forgotten an order or two but It always worked out in the end. You did a great job! You're human, not a machine!"
Her skills even had some thinking she should go on a contest show. "You should go on like a time contest baking show like Sugar Rush, you'd totally win," a TikToker said.
Although some people in the comments questioned if posting the video was a good business move, it seemed to pay off. A different bride saw the video and contacted the Calgary-based baker to make her a last-minute wedding cake.
@calgarycrumbs
PART 2 forgotten wedding cake! I appreciate everyone for being so kind and understanding! 💝 #weddingtiktok #weddingcake #storytime #part2 #fyp #foryoupage #viral #trending #comedу #story #foryourpage
If there's one thing TikTokers could agree on, it's that this was the freshest wedding cake ever.