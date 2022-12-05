A Bride Told Her Bridal Party To Wear All White & TikTokers Are Split Over Her Dress Reveal
She's had an "avalanche of rude comments."
When you attend a wedding in a lot of Western cultures, you almost always expect the bride to be the only one in a white wedding dress.
However, one TikTok bride decided to flip the script on tradition and instead asked her bridal party wear white dresses while she wore a different colour.
The TikToker, whose name is Camille Lescai, shared the video of her bridal party seeing her dress for the first time, and it's safe to say they were in shock.
Then the video switches to a shot of the bride, who is shown wearing a pink one-shouldered dress.
"Wedding dress reveal! Absolutely no one saw the dress until the day of, it was worth the wait!" Lescai captioned the video.
With millions of views, it seems like there is a lot of mixed reaction to the bride's wedding gown.
The TikToker wrote in the comments section that she woke up to "an avalanche of rude comments."
Some people said the dress isn't their style and one person noted it was "a v big no."
However, many people are coming to the bride's defence and said it's her decision what she wears on her wedding day.
"Don't listen to these haters. They just CAN'T STAND THE UNIQUENESS. You looked absolutely amazing🥰 congrats!!" one person wrote."
Another person chimed in with a similar comment saying, "you look STUNNING. Everyone has their own vision for their OWN wedding."
One TikToker agreed with the bride's decision to wait for the big reveal.
"Smart to wait when you have a dress that everyone has an opinion on — don’t give them a chance to contradict you! Your day, your dress," they wrote.
Some people are focusing their attention on the bridal party.
"I love your dress... but I love your bridesmaids' dresses more 😂 what a beautiful wedding," one comment reads.
Although the pink dress does go against bridal tradition in the West, bright colours are common in other traditions around the world.
What do you think of the non-traditional wedding gown?
