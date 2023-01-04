A Guy Brought His Own Fast Food To A Wedding Reception & His Mom Is Getting Blasted Online
"Imagine being 22 and being unable to put up with food at a wedding."
Grabbing some fast food after a wedding is standard practice for some people, but is it polite to bring fast food to the wedding itself?
A mother is getting roasted online after she let her 22-year-old son, whom she describes as a "picky eater," bring fast food to a wedding.
The mother posted the story on the popular Reddit page Am I The A**hole to see if she was in the wrong for her decision.
She told Reddit that she attended her cousin's wedding and they had a nice buffet laid out for dinner, but her son "Johnny" wasn't a fan of what was being served.
"I let him leave and get some food. Word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did," she wrote.
The woman says she and her son were sitting at a table near the dance floor so other guests likely smelled the food.
The mom writes that nobody in their immediate family, including the bride and groom had an issue with what Johnny did, but the bride's family was not happy.
"Apparently the venue and the family of the bride were appalled and I don’t understand why. It was a great party but he wanted something different and other people did too."
When it comes to the food that was served at the wedding, the woman says the buffet included a nice soup, salad, tenderloin, BBQ beef, pasta and a few other selections.
"It was actually really good for wedding food," she added.
The woman didn't say exactly where Johnny went to get food, but she did suggest that his order included chicken wings.
"One or two chicken bones did end up on the floor in the venue. That was unfortunate," the mom wrote in her post.
So who is the a**hole in the situation? According to the majority of Reddit voters, the mom was in the wrong, even though it was her adult son who actually bought the food.
Many people voiced their opinions on the incident and did not hold back with their comments.
One comment which racked up over 20,000 likes said the reason the family of the bride was appalled is that Johnny's actions "embarrassed the venue" and because the family "likely paid a good amount of money for the food."
Other people pointed the finger at Johnny for what he did.
"He couldn’t even go quietly. There was enough of a fuss that other guests got wind of it and made requests. Now bride and groom are left with the message that people would rather eat crap than the meals they provided at great expense," one person wrote.
"Imagine being 22 and being unable to put up with food at a wedding, because you need your chicken nuggies," another comment reads.
"I first thought 22 months old. Then saw that the 22yo grown A man, who went to the fast food and picked up food for some other guests. Now my brain is just trying to grasp the situation," another person chimed in.
One person made a good point and said they also didn't like the food served at a wedding they went to recently but waited to get an alternative meal.
"Did I order in fast food? No. I waited until we left and got some food on the way home," they wrote.
Do you think it's OK to bring fast food to a wedding reception?
