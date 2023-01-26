This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked As Canada's Top Place To Eat In 2023 (PHOTOS)
It's a family owned diner and super affordable!
The best places to eat in Canada for 2023 were just revealed by Yelp, and an affordable greasy spoon diner in Vancouver took the top spot.
If you're in the mood for some delicious comfort food in a classic diner setting, The Northern Cafe and Grill in Vancouver is the place to go — and you'll be able to pay $11 for a meal at the top-rated spot.
The family-owned Asian Fusion spot came ahead of Buvette Scott in Quebec and Baretto Caffe in Toronto, on Yelp's list of Canada's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023.
To create the tasty-looking list, Yelp requested community members to nominate Canadian restaurants. They then used data analysis to determine the top spots based on "ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions," the ranking said. Then the Yelp Community Managers came in to finalize the rankings.
The Northern Cafe and Grill managed to impress at every step of the way. On Yelp, the highly-rated restaurant has tons of reviews, praising the unassuming location and food within.
The cool retro-style diner has everything from wonton soup and spring rolls to french toast and a steak 'n eggs breakfast.
The brunch looks out-of-this-world, and cozying up in one of these booths on a Sunday morning sounds delightful.
The cozy vibes don't stop there. The restaurant's website said that the Mah Family bought this place in 2008 — plus, their son is now a Red Seal-trained chef — and the family atmosphere is something the guests can feel too.
"Family run operated greasy spoon, we offer comfort food with fresh ingredients and focus on a service culture where we treat everyone like family," the website said.
It even added a heart-warming motto — "Our house is your house!"
Whether you're having a craving for pancakes or mouthwatering homemade pork potstickers, this diner should definitely make your foodie bucket list.
It's not every day you can get a meal at one of the top-rated spots in the country, for under $15, so eat up Vancouver!
Northern Cafe and Grill
Price: 💸
Address: 1640 E. Kent Ave. South Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place might be a bit tough to find, but it's the ultimate hidden gem that made it to the top spot on a Canada's top eats ranking. Need we say more?
- 6 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver To Get Avocado Toast, According To A Top Food Blogger ›
- I Tried Ryan Reynolds' Favourite Restaurant In The World & I Was Honestly Confused At First ›
- Blake Lively's 4 Favourite Places In The World Are All In Vancouver & Here's Where to Go ›
- A Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World ›