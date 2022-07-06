People Are Sharing What You Need To Know Before Visiting Vancouver & Don't Forget A Raincoat
"Remember that B.C. stands for Bring Cash."
Locals are giving some much-needed advice for anyone visiting Vancouver this summer, and they're being brutally honest.
A B.C. Reddit thread was started by someone planning a trip to the city who wanted to get real about what they needed to know before traveling.
From must-try restaurants to some helpful warnings, Vancouverites came through with all the tips.
Before your next trip, make sure to read this — and don't forget the rain jacket. Seriously.
Bring cash
One Reddit user came in with the hard truth, that it's a pricey city. As fun as it is to visit, the housing market will make most tourists hesitate before considering a full-time move.
from britishcolumbia
Don't miss out on the Seawall
Another user said to make sure you peddle a bike along the Seawall while visiting. The stunning path leads you alongside the ocean around Stanley Park, and it's not something you want to miss.
Granville Island is actually fun
The same Reddit user said to hit up Granville Island. Some tourist hot spots are popular for a reason, and this place proves it. The little island is full of shops, yummy food, and scenic views.
Wearing layers is a must
It might be summer, but Vancouver weather is generally unreliable, so one user suggested layering up. An extra sweater never hurts!
Packing snacks will save you money
If you're on a budget, pack some snacks for when you're checking out the city.
from britishcolumbia
Don't forget a raincoat
On the same note as layers, one user said to "bring a light rain jacket."
No one is overexaggerating when they talk about how much it rains in Vancouver.
Go to The Boathouse Restaurant
A user said to try out "the Boathouse restaurant on Kits beach."
With the beach and the mountains in front of you and the city to the side, it's the ultimate place to enjoy Vancouver scenery.