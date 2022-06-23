You Haven't Experienced Summer In Vancouver Unless You've Done At Least 7 Of These 12 Things
Michael Bublé already checked one thing off the list! ✅
There are so many iconic things to do in Vancouver throughout the summertime and you'll want to make the absolute most out of it. If you've been planning a summer bucket list, this will give you all the ideas on how to enjoy the warmer months in Vancouver.
Even Michael Bublé participated in one of these classic summer activities — eating the "Yard Dog" at a baseball game. So, if you want a truly successful Vancouver summer, check out at least seven of these twelve spots on the list.
Visit the Vancouver Aquarium
The aquarium has been around for so long and it's become a classic visiting spot for locals in the summer. There is a large indoor section as well as an outdoor area. So, to get the best possible experience of the outdoor portion of this aquarium, a summer day is your best bet.
Kayak in the ocean
Vancouver is right next to the ocean and there are some great spots to rent a kayak and enjoy the sunset. Jericho Beach Kayak Centre is a good spot to rent some kayaks with friends and spend the evening out at sea.
Hit up the local breweries
Vancouver is jam-packed full of amazing craft breweries and some are even within close distance to each other. A fun idea would be to pick a sunny summer day, grab some bikes and have your own brewery tour with some friends.
Bike along the sea wall
If you're from Vancouver, you know the sea wall gets super busy in the summertime. Although, it is not surprising because it is such a beautiful walking and biking path to explore right along the water. If you've been searching for some seriously stunning views, this would be a great thing to do this summer.
Grab a scoop of ice cream from Rain or Shine
Rain or Shine ice cream is an iconic ice cream shop for people in Vancouver. Even Blake Lively shouted out this shop as one of her favourite places in the entire world — so you know it'll be good.
Have patio drinks in Kitsilano
Kitsilano is s hot spot destination in the summer. It has a great beach with tons of beachside restaurants, including some bumping patios. If you've been looking for a cool new place to have patio drinks with friends, try Local near Kitsilano beach.
Visit Spanish Banks Beach
Vancouver has tons of stunning beaches, and Spanish Banks is a huge beach with volleyball courts, a concession stand and even an off-leash dog section.
When the tide is out, there's even more room to explore and hunt for some seashells.
Explore Granville Island
Granville Island is a great place to explore in the summertime. There is a big public market, tons of drool-worthy restaurants and a brewery.
If you're looking to have a fun day all while staying in one area, this is a great place to explore.
Have The Yard Dog at a Vancouver Canadians baseball game
Going to a Vancouver Canadians baseball game in the summer is such a fun way to get outside, watch some ball and chow down the iconic massive hotdog. Even Michael Bublé likes to hit up these ball games in the summertime.
Hike the local mountains
There are so many great hikes to do around Vancouver and the summertime is probably one of the best times to do them. The Grouse Grind and Dog Mountain are two very popular hikes that Vancouver locals love to do in the summer months.
Go to Playland
Playland at the PNE is a super fun place to visit in the summer. There are tons of thrilling rides, carnival games and all the junk food you could ever imagine.
Plus, a new hair-raising ride is set to open at the amusement park this July.
Pick some fresh berries at a local farm
This is a great summer activity to get outdoors and support the local farms while doing so. There are so many strawberry fields to explore in the summertime throughout the Metro Vancouver area.