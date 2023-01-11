This TikToker Moved From Ontario To Calgary & Revealed The 'Truth' About The City
There's been a lot of talk in the last few months about people that have given up life in Toronto to move to smaller cities like Calgary, and the debate around which city is better is fierce.
However, Andrew Uyeno, a TikToker that moved from Ontario to Calgary is looking to set the record straight and let their Ontarian friends know "the truth" about the Albertan city.
While a lot of people complain about harsh Albertan winters, Uyeno talked about how sunny Calgary is in comparison to Ontario.
"It's literally always sunny. We are the sunniest major city in Canada," he said.
So while it might look grey and miserable on a winter's day in Ontario, Calgary is pretty much blue skies all the time.
Another thing Uyeno noticed was the amount of public art you can find all over the city in Calgary.
However, he did admit there is one piece of Calgary public art that is beyond explanation – the city's controversial "blue ring."
"Just don't ask us what this one is," he said, pointing to an image of the artwork.
Uyeno also pointed out that both Toronto and Calgary have some pretty famous towers in the CN Tower and Calgary Tower.
While the Calgary Tower might not compete with the CN Tower in terms of height, it definitely has something the CN Tower is missing.
"I bet they don't take a horse up the CN Tower. We do here in Calgary," he said, which is a pretty unique Stampede tradition.
Lastly, in what's probably one of the "best parts" for Uyeno, sales tax in Ontario is 13% compared to Alberta where it's 5%.
Tons of people in the comments backed Uyeno up in his feelings toward Calgary too.
"Calgary is a cleaner, cheaper and overall better version of Vancouver," one person said.
Someone else commented that they'd lived in Mississauga, Halifax, Victoria, and Regina and "Calgary is by far the best."
"Lowkey I've been wanting to live there," another person added.
So if you're looking to move across the country, Calgary might just be the place for you. Just don't ask any locals about the blue ring.