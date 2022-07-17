These 5 Cities Were Named The Best In Canada & Toronto Isn't One Of Them
Did your city make the cut?
Is your city the best in the country? A new ranking of the best cities in Canada was recently released and Toronto didn't even make the cut!
Travel + Leisure named five cities the best in Canada as part of its World's Best Awards, in which readers vote on the top destinations, accommodations, cruise lines, airports and more.
Readers are asked to rate cities, islands, cruises, spas and flights based on several characteristics. To determine Canada's best cities, readers rated places on "sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value."
Quebec City took the top spot in Canada thanks, in part, to its European characteristics.
"To many readers, visiting this city — now in its seventh year at No. 1 — feels like being in Europe, with its churches, cobblestoned streets, and many languages (including French, of course) being spoken," says T+L.
Called "the jewel of Canada" by one reader, T+L notes that Quebec City is also home to "well-loved hotels, like the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, which appeared at No. 10 on this year's list of the 10 Best City Hotels in Canada."
Following Quebec City is Montreal, which moved up two spots from Travel + Leisure's 2021 ranking, where it came in fourth place out of five.
Like Quebec City, Canada's second-largest city constantly wows visitors with its European-like culture, incredible food and nightlife.
Victoria, B.C., was named the third-best city in Canada by T+L.
"Readers remarked how the city felt similar to the United Kingdom, thanks to its famous Butchart Gardens and historic Parliament buildings," says the publication.
Victoria was also recently named the best small city (a city with a population of fewer than 200,000 people) in Canada by global marketing firm Resonance Consultancy, with high marks for its arts, culture, entertainment and culinary scene, as well as its parks and outdoor spaces.
Following Victoria in fourth place is Banff, Alberta, praised for its "outdoor beauty," like its stunning national park.
Halifax, Nova Scotia, with its coastal, small-town vibes, was voted the fifth-best city in Canada.
"Known for its incredible whale-watching on the Bay of Fundy, as well as excellent seafood, it retains a small-town feel that readers found appealing," says T+L.
So, did your city make the list?