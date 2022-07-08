These 2 Small Cities In BC Were Ranked As The Best In Canada & They're Both Stunning
Six cities in the province made the list!
They call it Beautiful British Columbia for a reason, and these stunning small cities came through to prove it.
The top two spots in a ranking of best small cities in Canada were both taken by places in B.C., Victoria and Kelowna. It goes to show that Ontario doesn't have anything on their West Coast rival.
Resonance Consultancy put together the list of Canada's best small cities, "by using a combination of statistical performance and qualitative evaluations by locals and visitors in 32 areas," the study said.
They considered the place itself in terms of weather, safety, traffic, air quality, landmarks and outdoor space. Products like airport connectivity, education, health care, bike paths, and museums were also taken into account. Other facts like the people, nightlife, restaurants, income equality, and even Instagram hashtags were examined too.
The result was a list of 25 small cities, and Victoria came in at #1.
On top of taking the first two spots in the ranking, other cities in the province — Noth Vancouver, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Saanich — also made the list.
Victoria
Although the study warned people about the steep prices, it described Victoria as having a "mild year-round climate and an artisanal, independent spirit at play among rainforests and Pacific beaches."
The beautiful city is close to breathtaking hikes, has amazing food, and is a bustling community overall. If you've ever had the chance to visit, you probably have considered moving there for good.
This might be your sign!
Kelowna
This small city is lesser-known than Victoria but came in right behind it, at second place.
The study said that this place is "booming" and full of vineyards, orchards, and beauty. Summer in this place is full of wine tastings and hikes, and winters are spent skiing the nearby slopes of Big White and Apex Mountain.
It also said that there are some A+ restaurants and breweries here to keep the foodies happy. Sounds like paradise, with a side of alcoholic beverages.