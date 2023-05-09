Americans Answered A Bunch Of Canadian Trivia Questions & They Did Not Do Well (VIDEO)
Do you know what a poutine is?
How much do Americans really know about Canadian trivia? Apparently not much.
Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada was in Buffalo, New York, less than an hour from the Canada-U.S. border, where she tested a few locals on basic knowledge about their neighbours to the north and some of their answers were shocking.
One of the most basic questions Bharkhada asked was what a toonie is, to which only one person got it spot on. One man actually thought it was a car!
(For the record, it's the $2 coin in Canada.)
When it comes to poutine, only one American knew it was the name of a famous Canadian dish consisting of french fries, gravy and cheese curds. However, she did note she tried it in the U.S. so it sounds like she needs to try the real thing next time she crosses the border.
Perhaps our American friends did better in the music category? Not so much.
Even though Canada has many big-name artists, the only musician everyone seemed to know was Drake.
Justin Bieber did also get a mention!
Bharkhada also asked about the number of Canadian provinces and the answers jumped from 15 to six.
One American did say 13 provinces, which is close considering Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.
One woman was also asked about Canada's capital city and named cities including Toronto, Edmonton and Quebec.
As for Canada's prime minister, one man thought his name is Zack. In the end one woman did guess Justin Trudeau.
The good news is that everyone knew about Tim Horton's and that hockey is Canada's national sport so that's not too bad!
Overall, it was surprising to see how little Americans knew about their closest neighbours but at least they got some of the staples right!