We Gave People In Toronto A Pop Quiz On The City & Here’s How They Did (VIDEO)
Could you answer correctly?
How well do you know Toronto?
Toronto is a massive city with millions of people and a rich history, but that doesn't mean everyone has brushed up on their facts.
Narcity hit the streets of Toronto to give everyday people a pop quiz on basic facts on politics, transit and even the history of the city.
We spoke with both locals who have lived in the 6ix for years and fresh recruits just settling in, and on average, most people we spoke to knew their stuff!
Of the 20 people we asked to name Toronto's mayor, 14 correctly guessed John Tory, one persondidn't answer, twodidn't know, and three people guessed wrong.
One duo guessed "Tom Ford," which they clarified to "Rob Ford," Toronto's late mayor who passed away in 2016, but they did say they had recently moved to the 6ix.
So, props to them for knowing a mayor at all!
While another person guessed "Justin Trudeau."
One of the most difficult questions proved to be naming how many TTC stations there are. Most people undershot just how big Toronto's transit system really is, with 75 stations across all four lines, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.
Out of 20 people asked, only one person got the answer right, with most people guessing under 60 stations.
Although, when it came to guessing the name of Toronto's very own castle, most people correctly guessed Casa Loma — a heritage landmark built in 1914 by financier Henry Pellatt in midtown Toronto.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.