We Asked Torontonians The Worst Advice They've Gotten On City-Living & It's So Rough (VIDEO)
City living ain't easy, but there are some nuggets of wisdom that can make or break your experience living in Toronto.
The metropolitan city is one of the largest in North America, and newcomers have to face a transit system, high rent and more in order to reap the benefits of the 6ix's diversity, sprawling food scene and nightlife.
Narcity took the streets and asked everyday people in Toronto what the best and worst piece of advice they had gotten on living in Toronto was, and here's what they had to say.
Worst advice on living in Toronto
- "Work for a corporate company."
- "Find a roommate like a stranger roommate on Facebook. I think that is the worst advice. You should know the person you live with if you want a good relationship with them."
- "The advice was to go to Ruby Soho. Don't do it."
- "The worst I would say is go to Nuit Blanche. I went. It was terrible. I hated it. Too crowded. Too many people, and there are a lot of other great things to see in the city, so I think that one's missable."
- "Toronto living is too expensive, so just move out to the suburbs... don't!"
Best advice on living in Toronto
- "Save your money as much as possible rent is really expensive."
- "Once you find your friends here, keep them close."
- "The TTC has its own schedule. It doesn't listen to you or care about what you're doing. So yeah, check the schedule before you leave the house."
- "Go out and meet people and enjoy the city. Just go for walks and explore."
- "Get rid of your car. You're not going to need it, and you're just going to be wasting money on it."