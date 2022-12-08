A TikToker Is Testing Americans On 'Canadian Trivia' & Their Answers Are So, So Wrong
The capital of Canada is ... Alberta?
How well do you know your neighbours? Over on TikTok, Americans are being tested on their knowledge of basic Canadian trivia and the answers might actually be even worse than you'd expect.
For months, twins Bella and Gigi Gaspar from Canada have been quizzing their American friends on everything from Canada's population and the number of provinces, to the country's capital city.
The twins – who currently live in the United States – post under the TikTok handle @thegaspartwins_ and share regular videos highlighting the gaps in their American friends' knowledge of their neighbours to the north.
While the clips are lighthearted and between friends, they have collectively racked up millions of likes and views, and left many watchers surprised by the perceived limited knowledge of Canadiana.
In one video, for example, one of the Gaspar sisters asks her U.S. counterparts to name three Canadian cities. After hazarding a guess at Ontario – oops – the two women give up and admit they can't.
In another, the same American duo are asked to name the prime minister of Canada. After confirming that Canada does, in fact, have a prime minister and that no, he doesn't have white hair, they again conclude that they don't know the correct answer.
Another person is asked the same question in a separate video and, similarly, she says, "I literally didn't know ya'll had a prime minister!" Later, she guesses, "Robert?" Almost!
@thegaspartwins_
Asking Americans Canadian Trivia - QOTD: Who’s the prime minister of Canada? 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america
Things are equally confusing when it comes to Canada's geography, it seems, as a different person responded "25" when asked how many provinces there are in Canada.
But – to give the American in the video some credit – many of the Canadians in the comments of the clip say they're also unsure of the exact number of provinces there are.
Population-wise, Canada is certainly a lot smaller than its neighbour to the south. However, it's not quite as small as some of the people in this video think.
When asked to guess how many people live in Canada, the guesses range from "like, a million?" to 10 million. For those wondering, the correct answer is over 39 million.
@thegaspartwins_
Asking our American teammates to guess how many people live in Canada 🇨🇦🇺🇸 #canada #america
When it comes to Canada's capital, non-Canadians might be forgiven for assuming Toronto takes the title. However, in this TikTok, one American guesses Alberta, and then ... Ontario. Eek!
Residents of Saskatchewan might also be amused to watch two American guys attempt to pronounce the same of their province, which they do almost get right eventually. Almost.
In defence of our American friends, though, over on the Gaspar twins' TikTok page, they are also quizzed on American trivia – and they don't always get the answers right.
For what it's worth, when some of the same American friends were questioned about the United States, many of the answers were also wrong. Way, way wrong.
Every day is a school day, eh?