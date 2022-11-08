Canadians Revealed What The US Does Better Than Canada & Everyone Agreed On One Thing
"Is there anything about America you’d like to see more of in Canada?" 🇺🇸🇨🇦
Mexican food, sporting events, hot sauce — they're just a few of the things that Canadians say the U.S. actually does better than Canada.
Over on Reddit, in the subreddit Ask A Canadian, those who live in Canada were recently asked "Is there anything about America you’d like to see more of in Canada?"
The American asking the question added, "I know societally our two countries are pretty similar, but is there anything we do here that you’d like to see back home? It can be food, art, culture, sport, government, just whatever."
Within just days of being posted, the thread received over 370 responses, many from people in Canada revealing what they envy about life in the United States.
Without a doubt, the most popular answer from Canucks was related to telecom companies and the cost of data and wireless services in Canada.
The most up-voted reply to the thread said, "More competition in the wireless voice/data space please, to drive down the price of our monthly plans."
Another shared a similar response, simply adding, "Retail and cellular competition."
In fact, many of those who responded to the question pointed to the cheaper cost of data and wireless services in the U.S., brought on by the country's more competitive markets.
The monopoly of telecoms markets in Canada recently returned to public focus following a national Rogers outage that left many without data and phone services for days.
At the time, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the industry in Canada, describing the days-long outage as "an example of what goes wrong when one company has far too much power."
While better telecommunications options was one of the most common responses in the Reddit thread, there were many other replies related to what the U.S. does better.
One Canadian who moved to the U.S. complimented the "cheap" and "reliable" postal service there, while an American who'd moved to Canada confirmed that they "miss the USPS like every day."
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the weather came up too, with many Canadians admitting that the warm winter conditions in some American states are very appealing.
"True, there’s no Canadian equivalent of Florida," one person wrote.
Another Canadian joked, "If they take all the Florida residents out of it first, we'll gladly take Florida off their hands."
Something else apparently missing from Canada is tasty Tex-Mex and Mexican food, according to several Redditors.
"I know it's a small thing, but good Tex-Mex," one person explained.
Somebody else called out the lack of hot sauce options available when compared with the U.S., admitting, "I'd like more of that in Canada."
American stores that got a shoutout in the thread include Trader Joe's, Target and Ulta, while someone suggested that a Disneyland in Montreal would be cool, too.
A few people also mentioned that American sports teams have better investments and bigger followings, while others said they felt green-eyed over large U.S. sporting events.
Despite the compliments for the United States' sports, food, stores and internet providers, one American Redditor had the perfect response about what Canada itself actually does best.
In response to one person who complimented U.S. shows, affordable flights and cheap alcohol, user polyscipaul20 simply said, "But your free health care makes up for it."
Maybe the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the border, eh Canada?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.