Canadians Were Asked What They Would Change About Canada & People Are Done With Winter Weather
One person wants to "get rid of November" altogether! 👀
It seems that Canadians are done with winter weather and would get rid of it completely if they could change something about Canada, according to Reddit.
In the subreddit r/AskACanadian, someone asked what fundamental thing Canadians would change about this country and while quite a few responses were about more serious changes, some people really went in on Canada's weather.
"Get rid of November," one person said.
Someone else went into great detail about what they would change, including banning temperatures below -10 C, not allowing snow until December 20 and making temperatures go up to 16 C as of February 15.
from AskACanadian
"The weather," another person said. "Make Canada tropical!!!"
In response to that, someone suggested moving Canada to the equator and in the Pacific Ocean near Costa Rica or Ecuador.
"I would build a chain of mountains just north of Lake Ontario at least 3,000 meters tall. That would block a lot of the cold air," one person said.
from AskACanadian
Some of the more serious answers were nationalizing health care, having a free movement agreement with another country, making every province bilingual, reforming the voting system and making reparations with First Nations.
One person even went in on the U.S. and said that if they could change anything about Canada, they "would have us bordering on somebody a little bit less excitable."
There have been quite a few questions in r/AskACanadian that relate to the relationship between Canada and the U.S. including if Canadians consider themselves Americans and if there's anything about the U.S. that Canadians want in this country.
