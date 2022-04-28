Cross-Border Shopping — 5 Things That Are Cheaper On Each Side Of The Canada-US Border
Calling all cross-border shoppers! 🇨🇦🇺🇸
If you're a fan of cross-border shopping, these tips could help you on your next haul! There are some items that are way cheaper on either side of the U.S.-Canada border and you could be missing out by purchasing them on the wrong side.
Comparison platform HelloSafe recently shared insights into the types of products that Canadians and Americans can get cheaper if they cross the border to get them.
According to their research, you could save money on goods like jeans, towels, electronics, medicine and even new cars, simply by taking a trip through border control.
Here's a look at what you should apparently be buying right here at home in Canada — and what you should consider travelling to pick up.
Canada
American shoppers who love hiking, sports and the great outdoors might find that they can purchase mountain equipment much cheaper on the Canuck side of the border, according to HelloSafe.
That means if you're looking for products like outdoor jackets, walking boots and camping gear, you're better off buying in Canada.
Cheese is also cheaper, apparently. So, if you're a dairy-lover looking to stock up on snacks, you could actually save quite a bit of cheddar by buying it right here at home.
In Canada, a kilogram of local cheese will set you back $11.76 CAD, while you can expect to pay $13.22 CAD over in the States.
The research also found that, on average, visiting tourist attractions in Canadian cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal is cheaper than doing similar activities across the border. The same applies to hotel rooms, with travellers paying a whopping 47% more on average in the United States than in Canada.
Needless to say, it could be worth considering Canada as a vacation destination if you're looking to save money!
Another thing worth buying on the Canadian side of the border is medicine, which is much cheaper as prices are regulated in Canada. The difference in prices on either side is so big, Americans often buy prescription drugs from their northern neighbours.
Finally, if you're considering purchasing a new car, it's possible that it will be cheaper in Canada. Unsurprisingly, it depends on the make and model that you're looking for, but you could save over $3,000 CAD on a Volkswagen Golf or equivalent, while a Toyota Corolla or equivalent could also be thousands cheaper.
The United States
If you're crossing the border from Canada into the United States, you should keep an eye out for cheaper towels and bedding, as both are apparently more affordable in the States.
Luxury brands in particular, like Kate Spade or Ralph Lauren Home, can be cheaper, especially during end-of-season sales.
As for toys, they're often reasonably priced over the border as a lot of toy brands are made in the U.S., including iconic ones like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Little Tikes or American Girl, for example.
If your favourite pair of jeans need an upgrade, look no further than the United States. Here, you'll find discount denim at a number of large retailers, including Walmart and Target. You can also invest in luxury jeans too, without breaking the bank.
Those looking for new footwear should also consider a cross-border shopping trip, as shoes can be much more affordable over in the U.S.
That's because shoes sourced from a country without a free trade agreement with Canada can be bumped up in price by high duties. Purchasing American brands while in the U.S. is an easy way to avoid being caught out.
While the report says there's generally not a huge difference between what Canadians and Americans pay for large-scale home electronics, there are deals to be had when it comes to smaller devices and accessories. Things like GPS devices, memory cards, flash drives, video games or even wearable tech could all be found at a better price across the border.
Perhaps it's time to make a shopping list for your next cross-border trip, eh?
Remember, if you're bringing goods from one country into another, you must declare them. You may also have to pay tax and duty fees, which is worth keeping in mind before committing to a purchase that seems cheaper!
