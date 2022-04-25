Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Mask Rules For Canada-US Travel

Travellers in Calgary Airport. Right: A line-up in Los Angeles Airport.

@fly_yyc | Instagram, @flylaxairport | Instagram
It's probably fair to say that the mask rules for travelling between Canada and the U.S. are a little bit complex right now.

A recent court ruling in the United States has made it so that face covers are no longer required in many settings in the country, including airplanes and airports.

But, if you're travelling from or to Canada, which still does have a mask mandates for air travel, what should you do?


Simply, the American ruling doesn't apply to flights into or from Canada, even if the airline is U.S. based.

In a statement to Narcity, the office of the minister of transport said that "[the Canadian] mask requirements apply to all carriers, whether they are domestic or international and for the duration of the flight, whether it is fully within Canada or not. "

"The US court decision does not impact our Interim Order," continued the statement. "Those rules for flights to and from Canadian airports still apply."

So, as of now, masks are still required in both Canadian airports and on airplanes departing from or arriving in Canada.

Non-compliance with these rules still has a can still result in a hefty fine of up to $5,000 from Transport Canada.

The Canadian government is showing no signs of adjusting the current mask rules, with Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra recently stating that, "masks are proven to provide additional layers of protection."

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States is also encouraging travellers to wear masks, despite the recent court ruling against them.

The CDC "continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time."

And, a few American airports have actually gone against the rule change, requiring masks despite the ruling. With John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and New York Stewart International Airports in New York being significant examples.

At the end of the day, a good rule of thumb to remember for this is that if you're passing through Canada on your travels, it's probably best to keep a face covering with you.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

