BC Police Warn Of Long Wait Times At The Canada-US Border & Here's What You Should Know
If you're travelling on the long weekend, be prepared!
A trip across the Canada U.S. border from B.C. might take you longer than expected this weekend, and police are telling people to prepare.
The Surrey RCMP said that with the Victoria Day long weekend coming up, the land border crossings could have some long lines, and "lengthy wait times."
There are border crossings just an hour away from Vancouver, B.C. — making the U.S. a popular destination for British Columbians, especially over the long weekend.
On the Easter weekend, police said that they got "in excess of 100 calls from the public, including people calling 911 to complain about border wait times and traffic congestion near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing."
If you're planning a trip, it's time to prepare!
Check wait times
In order to prepare for the long lines, you should check the border crossing wait times before you leave. You can easily check the wait times on the government website, here.
That way you will know exactly how many snacks to pack.
Look at traffic conditions
Wherever you are leaving from, make sure to check the traffic conditions on the way to the border. You can see the traffic reports on the DriveBC website, to tell how long your trip is going to take.
Stay up to date on travel restrictions
There is no need to waste your time taking a COVID-19 test for the Canada U.S. border crossing anymore — if you are fully vaccinated.
Travel restrictions change frequently, but as of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers who are driving into the U.S. from Canada do not need to have a COVID-19 test.
Do not call 911 because of the wait
The Surrey RCMP received calls on Easter weekend, about the long border wait times. It might seem like common sense, but they actually had to tell people that wait times are not a reason to call 911.
"These calls significantly tied up police resources, and is not an appropriate use of 911," said the police.
Plan your travel route
Depending on where you are headed, there are a few entry points in B.C. to the U.S.
You can actually check the cameras at all of the Canada U.S. border crossings in B.C., on the DriveBC website, to see what kind of lines they each have.
A popular crossing is the Peace Arch Border Crossing, which takes you into Washington.