Here's What Happens If You Forget To Use ArriveCAN When Crossing The Canada-US Border

Hint...it's bad! ⚠️

Despite some recent changes to travel restrictions in Canada, all travellers coming into the country are still required to register with the ArriveCAN program.

And, failing to do so could result in a bunch of consequences, including up to a $500 fine.

ArriveCAN is an online and mobile application that allows visitors to Canada to provide mandatory travel information to the federal government within 72 hours of arrival.

The information that it collects is travel plans, contact and COVID0-19 vaccination information, as well as proof of vaccination if it's applicable to you and your travels.

And, while travel restrictions were eased as of April 25, registering with ArriveCAN remains mandatory for all travellers coming into Canada, regardless of their reason for entry.

Failing to update the ArriveCAN app comes with a few consequences.

On the less severe end, you may not be considered a fully-vaccinated traveller, meaning you would have to submit pre-entry COVID-19 tests, come up with a quarantine plan and undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

The more harsh penalty could mean lengthy delays at the border and even fines of up to $500 or other enforcement actions against you. So, it's probably good to remember to keep it updated.

As for the other rule changes, there are a few major ones.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming into the country will no longer need to wear a mask in public places for the first 14 days post-arrival.

They'll also be able to stop monitoring and reporting symptoms to the feds, quarantining if travelling with someone who has COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive, and maintaining a list of people they've come in contact with.

Along with that, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children between the ages of 5 to 11, accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, will not have to submit any pre-entry testing.

What remains is the mandatory disclosing of information to ArriveCAN and that those above the age of 12 who are partially or unvaccinated for COVID-19, and are eligible to travel to Canada, will still have to submit pre-entry tests.

