canada travel

7 Countries The Government Of Canada Has Issued Recent Travel Warnings For

Check the list before taking a trip! ⚠️👇

Trending Editor
Skyscrapers in Tokyo, China. Right: An oceanfront scene in Jamaica.

Sean Pavone | Dreamstime, Ruth Peterkin | Dreamstime

Now that Canada's travel restrictions are the most relaxed they've been since before the pandemic hit, many people are dreaming of a vacation abroad.

However, there are still a number of places that you should be wary of visiting right now.

The Government of Canada regularly issues warnings and travel advisories for places it deems potentially unsafe and it's worth keeping up to date with them if you're planning an international vacation.

Travel warnings can be issued for a number of reasons, including things like crime levels, rates of violent crime, civil unrest and even the country's terrorist threat.

Before you book a trip, check out these recent warnings for popular tourist destinations like Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Mexico, among others.

Jamaica

While you might be dreaming of a trip to Jamaica for the lively cities and the golden beaches, it's worth keeping in mind that the Government of Canada recently updated its travel advice for the country.

As of April 27, Canadians are urged to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling there, due to "the high level of violent crime."

According to the feds, violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is "a problem in large cities despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity."

The threat to tourists is considered to be very low, but travellers are advised to be vigilant at night, avoid walking alone and stay away from beaches, isolated areas and buses after dark.

Find out more

Sri Lanka

This tropical paradise is a bucket list destination for anybody who loves flavourful food, incredible wildlife and sandy beaches. But, there are a few other things to be aware of before you pack your bags.

Right now, Canuck tourists are urged to exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka due to "the security situation" there.

"The economic crisis has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food," says the Government of Canada.

Additionally, protests over the economic situation continue in the country, which have resulted in violence and casualties.

Find out more

Egypt

In addition to offering the iconic River Nile and the Great Pyramids, Egypt is home to vast deserts, glamorous resorts and a rich culture and history.

If you are planning to visit, the feds say to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling due to "the unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism."

In fact, the government says some parts of the country should be avoided altogether. This includes the Governorate of North Sinai and the area within 50 kilometres of the border with Libya, among other spots.

"There is a significant risk of terrorist attacks throughout the country. Attacks can be indiscriminate and occur with no warning, including in Cairo," reads the travel warning.

Find out more

South Africa

If you're heading to South Africa to explore the region's coastlines, wildlife-spotting and adventure activities, you should also be aware of the potential risks while you're out there.

Canadian travellers are warned to be extremely cautious when in South Africa, due to " the significant level of serious crime."

According to the government, tourists can fall victim to violent crimes, including muggings, armed assaults, carjacking, robbery and even murder.

"Do not show signs of affluence, display money or carry valuables such as laptop computers or cameras," reads the advice.

Find out more

China

Those hoping to discover authentic culture, delicious cuisine and iconic landmarks may have added China to their bucket list, but there are a few things to be aware of before you get going.

"Exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws," says the Government of Canada.

According to the travel warning, Chinese authorities are imposing control and quarantine measures across the country right now, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes entry and exit controls for towns and cities, which could cause problems for tourists.

Find out more

Russia

Russia offers a little bit of everything to adventure-seekers worldwide, including vast mountains, crystal clear lakes, bustling cities and historic architecture and culture.

That said, it may not be the best time to visit right now, due to the ongoing conflict following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine, including limited flight options and restrictions on financial transactions," reads Canada's travel warning.

Any Canadians in the country are urged to leave ASAP.

Find out more

Mexico

Mexico is a popular tourist destination thanks in part to its colourful culture, vibrant nightlife, world-class beaches and iconic cuisine.

However, there are some risks you should consider when travelling there.

The feds say Canuck tourists should "exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping."

The travel notice says that some parts of the country continue to deal with violent crimes like homicides, kidnappings, carjacking and extortions, "even in popular tourist destinations."

Travellers are urged to remain vigilant at all times, remain in tourist areas, avoid travelling at night and be very cautious on major highways.

Regional advisories — where all non-essential travel is a no-go — are also in place.

Find out more

Safe travels, Canada!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

