7 Places Canadian Tourists Can't Travel To Right Now Even If They're Fully Vaccinated
Some countries are still closed to tourists. ❌
As pandemic restrictions ease you might be wondering where can Canadians travel right now and while some countries have dropped entry requirements, others still don't allow tourists in.
According to travel search site Kayak, just over 30 countries currently have their borders closed to Canadians and tourists from other countries meaning only citizens, residents or people with special circumstances can enter.
The federal government's travel advisory pages have noted that most governments have put entry restrictions and requirements into place because of COVID-19 including mandatory proof of vaccination, COVID-19 testing and/or quarantine.
Before travelling, it's recommended that you verify if there are any restrictions or requirements in your destination as conditions can change often.
The federal government has shared an online resource about travel restrictions and health requirements put out by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) that you can use.
If you travel somewhere else around the world, the federal government has travel advice for countries, which can include advisories against travelling there.
Then you'll have to follow Canada's entry requirements when coming back like using ArriveCAN to submit your information before arrival and testing if you're not fully vaccinated.
For anyone thinking of travelling outside of Canada soon, here are some countries that don't allow tourists to enter right now.
Japan
New border measures that Japan implemented on March 1, 2022, banned the entry of foreign nationals into Japan for "touristic purposes."
Also, as of April 8, 2022, visa exemption measures for Canada have also been suspended.
Tonga
According to the UNWTO and IATA, the people allowed to enter are Tonga nationals, permanent residents of Tonga and passengers with approval from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Thailand
The people allowed to enter and transit through Thailand are nationals and residents of Thailand, spouses, parents or children of nationals, airline crew with a scheduled return flight and those who are visa-exempt or have a visa issued by Thailand, according to the UNWTO and IATA.
That measure is expected to be in place until May 31, 2022.
Solomon Islands
According to the UNWTO and IATA, there are entry restrictions for the Solomon Islands.
Those who are allowed to enter are nationals of the Solomon Islands and passengers with approval from the Oversight Committee.
New Zealand
Entry to New Zealand from all countries is controlled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People allowed to travel to New Zealand include citizens, permanent residents or resident visa holders, partner or dependent child of a citizen or resident that holds a visa based on this relationship, working and student visa holders, visitor visa holders and Australian citizens or permanent residents.
In October 2022, the border is expected to reopen and normal visa processing should resume for all visa categories.
China
According to the UNWTO and IATA, the entry of foreign nationals holding a visa is suspended in China.
Samoa
As of May 4, there is a state of emergency in Samoa that requires international borders to stay closed until further notice.
All international travel to and from Samoa by plane is not allowed but the country's tourism organization said on Instagram that borders will reopen in August or September.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.