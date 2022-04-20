Canada's Mask Rules Are Not Changing For Travellers Despite Changes In The US
Canada's Transport Minister said, "It is what it is."
Despite changes to mask rules for travellers in the United States, Canada apparently has no plans to get rid of its own federal travel mask mandate.
Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra confirmed this during an announcement yesterday, after he was asked about Canada's response to the two nations' conflicting mask rules.
While Alghabra refused to comment on a recent court case in the American state of Florida that ruled the U.S. Center for Disease Control overstepped its authority in implementing mask mandates, he did reiterate the Canadian government's position.
"Our government, and Transport Canada's, priority is the health and safety of passengers and of workers in the aviation sector," he said. "Masks are proven to provide additional layers of protection."
"We will continue to follow the advice of our public health experts."
LIVE: We are announcing in Calgary how #Budget2022 will make life more affordable for seniors and all Canadians.https://fb.watch/cuydEKOWZG/— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1650380667
The minster was also asked about what conditions would need to be in place for mask mandates to end in Canada, to which he responded by saying that these measures are constantly being assessed and reiterated that there are no plans to drop mandates right now.
"We constantly consult our experts and whenever the advice that we receive changes because the circumstances have changed, we will change our regulations," he said. "But for now, it is what it is."
The current rules for airplane and train travel in Canada are that all passengers must wear a face-covering at all times during the trip.
Those found to be flouting those rules could face fines of up to $5,000.
Fully vaccinated travellers coming into Canada are no longer required to take a COVID-19 test to meet entry requirements, but they may be randomly selected for a molecular test.
For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated folks, a pre-entry COVID-19 test remains a requirement.
And, no matter your vaccination status, you are required to wear a mask for 14 days in public places after arriving in the country.
