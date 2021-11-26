Airlines Are Turning People Away If They Have The Wrong Mask — Here Are The Ones You Need
You might want to stock up before heading to the airport 😷
If you were planning on wearing your stylish cloth mask on your next flight, you might want to check that it will be accepted.
Among the requirements for travelling, you now have to make sure you've got the correct face mask before your flight.
Several airlines such as Air France, Finnair, Vueling, Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines and Croatia Airlines have specific rules for the type of mask you can wear on their flights.
Starting 16 August, we will no longer accept fabric masks on our flights. We accept surgical masks, FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks without a valve or other valve free masks with the same standard (N95). Please remember you need to wear a mask throughout the entire journey.pic.twitter.com/Am4SxtT1G3— Finnair (@Finnair) 1628840898
Almost all the airlines explicitly state that cloth masks are not acceptable forms of face coverings on their flights. Valves in masks are also not accepted.
In addition to surgical masks, valveless FFP2 masks are accepted by all the airlines mentioned above.
The complete list of acceptable masks, however, differs slightly between airlines, so check the airline's website to make sure you've got the right one. All of the masks have to be valveless and not made of fabric.
Those medically exempt from wearing a mask may have to present documentation. More info can be found on each airline's website.
Essentially, many airlines accept surgical masks or valveless FFP2 masks, so it might be a good idea to keep either kind of mask on hand when travelling.
