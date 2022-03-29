Canada's Travel Rules Require Travellers To Wear Masks In Public After Arriving In Canada
This applies even if you're fully vaccinated and there are no local mask rules. 😷
As Canada's travel restrictions ease, there are still travel rules in place including one that requires travellers to wear masks in some places after their arrival in the country.
For fully vaccinated Canadians who come back to the country after travelling internationally and foreign nationals who come to Canada from another country, masks are mandatory when in public.
The federal government's rule mandates that fully vaccinated travellers wear masks for 14 days following their entry into Canada.
It has to be "well-constructed and well-fitting" and be worn whenever they are in public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.
"Some federal rules after entering Canada are different from the provincial or territorial rules. In this case, you must follow the stricter rules," the federal government said.
So, if masks are not required in the province or territory you go to in the 14 days following your arrival in Canada, you need to follow the "stricter" federal rule and wear a face covering.
All provinces have either lifted mask mandates already or are planning to drop the requirements soon.
There is no rule that unvaccinated travellers coming into Canada have to wear a mask after they arrive, but that's because those individuals are required to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entering the country.
When it comes to masking on board flights to and from Canada and in Canadian airports, the federal government still requires face coverings to be worn.
Canadian airports and airlines have told Narcity that they will still enforce those mask rules even as provincial mandates lift.
According to Dr. Theresa Tam, the federal government is looking at taking "a phased approach" to removing mask rules and vaccine mandates for travel.
"I know that those policies are under evaluation or review," the country's top doctor said. "We're in a period of uncertainty where the virus is still undergoing evolution, so getting up to date with vaccines plus wearing a mask is still really a good idea."