A Canadian Couponer Shows How To Score Deals When Cross-Border Shopping In The US (VIDEOS)
"We're going to show you how we save money as Canadians in the US."
If you enjoy taking a trip over the Canadian-American border to shop for the lower prices that our neighbours to the south tend to have, you might want to adopt a few of these tips and tricks.
The TikTok account @coupon.couple shares all kinds of ways you can save big, and she recently let her followers in on some of her methods for her trips to the U.S.
"Let's go cross-border shopping in Michigan as a Canadian couponer," said the TikToker. "I went with my sister-in-law, and we're going to show you how we save money as Canadians in the US."
They first stopped in at Target, because you "can't go to the United States without going to Target."
"Going to Target, we couldn't actually download the app but we could sign up for the rewards program. Also Target has free wi-fi so we were able to clip these savable offers and then use them at checkout," she explained as she scrolled through all the items that had offers.
In doing so, she saved 30% off of a pair of kids' pyjamas that would have otherwise been full price.
After picking up other Christmas decor items, presents and snacks, she headed to the checkout where she scanned the code on her phone which revealed she saved a total of $12.75 on her purchases.
In the second part of her cross-border trip, the TikToker shared how she saved money at Walgreens.
"We went to Walgreens and downloaded their Walgreens app where you can find coupons that you can clip and save," she explained.
She was specifically looking for children's Tylenol, which she didn't find at that location. At the checkout while paying for her other items, she did get a reward of $5 off of her next purchase which she was able to use at a second Walgreens.
At the next location, she found what she was looking for and even found a coupon in the Walgreens app that gave her $1.50 off the medicine which she used in conjunction with the $5 off coupon. That's a savings of $6.50.
It all adds up in the end! Happy shopping!
