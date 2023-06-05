tim hortons

Tim Hortons Is Better In The US (Sorry, Canada!) (VIDEO)

The iconic Canadian chain does a few things differently south of the border.

On this episode of Food Fight, Narcity's Alex Melki and Laurie Forget head down to the Canada-U.S. border to find out once and for all which country has the better Tim Hortons.

This ultimate battle of fast food compares a double-double, iced coffee, Farmer's Breakfast Wrap and, of course, the iconic Timbits. Only one country can come out on top, and it might not be the one you expect!

Narcity Staff