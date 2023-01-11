These Are The Best Cities In Canada For International Students & The Top Ones May Surprise You
If you're a student looking to learn abroad in Canada, a new ranking has done the hard work for you in determining the best places to study.
Review site Clever Canadian compiled a ranking of the best cities in Canada for international students, and while the usual suspects have been included, some other places on the list may come as a surprise.
The report, which was published in December by Caitlyn Grant, ranked 50 Canadian cities based on factors including diversity, the cost of rent per month, internet speed and the cost of tuition.
At number one on the list is Sherbrooke, Quebec, where students will find monthly rent costs of $985 and relatively modest average tuition costs of $5,298 a year.
The city is home to schools like Bishops University, which has been called the best among Canadian schools for student satisfaction.
The city also ranked highly for its fast internet speed, at 110 megabits per second.
Following Sherbrooke, St. John's, Newfoundland, was ranked as the second-best city in Canada for international students thanks to its reasonable tuition costs (an average of $3,036 per year) and low cost of rent at $860 per month.
Next on the list, Calgary, home to schools like the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University, was ranked as the third-best city for international students, in part thanks to its high level of diversity.
To round out the top five, the three cities are followed by Rimouski, Quebec, which ranked well for its low rent costs and high internet speed, and Edmonton, which was praised for being both a diverse and affordable city to live in.
The 10 best cities in Canada for international students
According to Clever Canadian, these are the 10 best cities that students looking to study abroad will want to consider:
- Sherbrooke, Quebec
- St. John's, Newfoundland
- Calgary, Alberta
- Rimouski, Quebec
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Montreal, Quebec
- Quebec City, Quebec
- Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
While Montreal, a city often praised as a top city for students thanks to its many schools (like McGill University, which was ranked as the top university in Canada) was able to make the top 10, the city was unable to crack the top five, possibly due to the lower internet speed found here (64.91 Mbps) and the higher cost of living.
The list of all 50 cities in Canada includes some other often-mentioned places, like Toronto, which came in at number 19 and is home to the University of Toronto, which was ranked as the most reputable institution in Canada for 2023.
Vancouver also features on the list, coming in at number 30 for its diversity and array of top schools, like the University of B.C.
The full list of cities and breakdown for each can be found on Clever Canadian's website.