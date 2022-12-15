An International Student Shared 'Random Things' Newcomers Need To Know & It's Spot On (VIDEO)
"DON'T PET, DON'T PROVOKE, DON'T APPROACH, SAVE YOUR LIFE."
A newcomer to Canada is sharing her advice for others who come to the country and it's a mix of both important, humourous and uplifting messages.
TikToker Cheena (@hexsocialstudio), who creates "relatable skits about immigrant life in 🇨🇦," made a video detailing some of the "random things about Canada" you should know to keep yourself safe.
"If you received a call saying they are from the CRA or IRCC, and there's a case filed or fees you owe, it's a scam call," said the text on one of her TikToks. "Hang up and don't give out any personal info and call the right number listed on the website to confirm."
As well as financial scams, she got real about another kind of threat.
"Avoid geese at all cost, if you see one, keep walking, DON'T PET, DON'T PROVOKE, DON'T APPROACH, SAVE YOUR LIFE," Cheena advised.
In a follow-up TikTok, she offered more money advice.
"When you receive or got an email that your bills should be paid using Bitcoin, IT'S A SCAM," the TikTok explained.
"When doing transaction online (selling items) do not accept cheque payment. Cash payment is the safest," she said. "Scammers send bounced cheques and they will purposely send more money than they need to pay you and ask you to e-transfer the excess amount"
She also shared a very sweet video encouraging newcomers.
"If you're a new immigrant, I just want to say, don't be scared!" she said. "Don't think that you can't achieve something great 'cuz you're new to a country. "
"Get out of your comfort zone. Believe in yourself and always be open to feedback. Everything will be ok, you got this!"
