VIA Rail's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Take A Trip From Toronto To Montreal For $41
Pack your suitcase!
Fancy some winter travel? A VIA Rail sale on now offers discounts on train rides across the country, and it's sure to spike your wanderlust.
VIA Rail has released tons of deals as part of its Black Friday sale and you can book train rides for just over $40.
The sale is on now on VIA Rail's website, and you can book trips for travel dates that go all the way into spring.
The passenger rail company is offering 25% off on a host of trips and fares, meaning you can score a deal no matter where you're going.
Right now, you can get 25% off VIA Rail's popular service The Canadian, a sleeper train that travels between Toronto and Vancouver and delivers breathtaking scenery and spectacular sights.
The Canadian is also where you'll find VIA Rail's skyline or "dome" cars, which allow you to take in panoramic views of the passing landscapes.
The discount applies to the Escape Fare in Economy class, as well as the "best available fare" in Sleeper Plus class, a luxurious class that comes with perks like a meal service, washroom and shower access and personal service attendants.
You can also take 25% off on Economy and Sleeper Plus trips on VIA Rail's Montreal to Halifax train, The Ocean, which crosses the Maritimes in a single day.
Discounted trips are also available on VIA Rail's Quebec City-Windsor corridor, which allows passengers to take in the scenery of southern Ontario and Quebec, see the landscapes around the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence river, and explore cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
With the sale, which applies to the Escape Fare in VIA Rail's Economy class, a trip from Toronto to Montreal could cost you as little as $41.
The 25% off discount also applies to the rail service's business fare for this route, meaning you can make your travel experience more luxurious without having to pay tons of money.
For as low as $100, you can travel in VIA Rail's Business Class, which gives you access to the train's business lounge and gets you priority boarding, newspapers and magazines and complimentary meals and beverages, in addition to other perks.
Finally, if you're not sure about where exactly you want to go, VIA Rail is also offering 25% off Economy class on its regional trains for travel dates between December 1, 2022, and April 14, 2023, so you can plan your trip your own way.
To get the Black Friday discount, use the code VIA2022 when booking. Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2022, and some other conditions apply.
Bon voyage!