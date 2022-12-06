A VIA Rail Sale Is On Now & You Can Score A Sweet Deal On Trips From Toronto To Vancouver
The sale is on for a limited time!
If you're in need of a winter escape, a new VIA Rail sale may be the incentive you need to book a trip.
VIA Rail's Discount Tuesday sale is on now, offering savings between tons of destinations across Canada.
With the promotion, you can save 10% on trips on VIA Rail's Quebec City-Windsor Corridor, a rail line that includes iconic landmarks, stunning scenery and "bustling urban centres."
The corridor includes routes between Windsor and Toronto, Toronto and Niagara Falls, Toronto and Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, and more locations that are perfect for a last-minute trip.
With the discount, you could take a trip from Toronto to Montreal for just $65 and explore the European flair of Canada's second-largest city.
You can also get 10% off trips on the iconic Canadian route, which travels from Toronto to Vancouver and hits several cities in Western Canada, delivering breathtaking views along the way.
The route is so good that it was named one of the best train trips in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in October.
With the promo, a trip from Toronto to Vancouver on board the luxurious sleeper train could come in as low as $463.
The deals don't end there though. You can also score 10% off on trips on VIA Rail's Montreal to Halifax train the Ocean, a cozy sleeper train that crosses the Maritimes in a single day.
A trip on board this route could cost you just $150 with the discount.
To get the deal, use the code TUESDAY when booking. The discount applies to the escape fare in economy class on these routes.
Trips have to be booked by midnight on December 6, 2022, for travel dates between December 13, 2022, and January 9, 2023, on board the Canadian or the Ocean trains, and for travel on December 13, 14, 15 and 19, 2022, on board the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.