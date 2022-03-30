You Can Travel Across Canada In A Glass-Ceiling Train Car & It's Often Cheaper Than Flying
It offers spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains! 😍
Seeing some of the most gorgeous vistas in Canada, while sitting in the comfort of a cozy train car? Sounds amazing, right?
For those wanting to get away for a while on a cheap train trip, watch the world drift by and have a once in a lifetime experience, VIA Rail's Great Western Way could be the adventure for you.
A one-way ticket on the four-day, four-night journey can actually be cheaper than a round trip flight from Toronto to Vancouver.
With prices for round trip plane tickets coming in at around $500 with leading airlines like Air Canada and WestJet, you could take this multi-day journey for the same price or less, plus along with it you're enjoying the amazing experience of train travel. Although you will have to find a way to get home!
And, with every ticket comes access to the Skyline car, a special train car with a full glass ceiling allowing you to soak in the beauty of the landscapes around you.
The train runs from Toronto to Vancouver (and vice versa) with a whole lot of stops along the way. Starting in downtown Toronto, it stops at Sudbury Junction, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Jasper, Kamloops and finally Vancouver.
Did you know that Canada has more than 8,500 rivers and 2 million lakes across its vast territory? Our trains travel over hundreds of them every day, keeping our passengers safe while doing so. \u200b\n\nOttawa\n\n#viarail #viarailcanadapic.twitter.com/EOLleobakt— VIA Rail Canada (@VIA Rail Canada) 1645818296
The most affordable tickets for a one-way trip start at around $466 in the Economy Classes. This comes with a reclining seat to sit and sleep in, and access to the Skyline car, but no meals are included.
The next level up is the Sleeper Class, which has a whole lot of options. You can sleep in a communal bunk "berth" which converts into seats during the day and includes a privacy curtain.
Or, you can have your very own one or two-person cabin. With these come showers, access to some lounges and meals. The cost of these go up a bit, ranging from about $1,176 for a berth bed to $3,824 for the two-person cabin.
And, if you're a big spender with some cash burning a hole in your pocket, you could splurge on Prestige Class. You can get a high-class luxury experience on the Great Western Way for around $11,384. Wild, right?
Along with that price point, you get a private concierge, a deluxe two-person suite that comes with a leather couch, gourmet meals and more.
So, if you're looking for an on-the-ground experience and are trying to figure out a way to get across the country, the Great Western Way on VIA Rail might be the move for you. Just that Skyline car alone is probably worth the price of admission!
Keep on chuggin' Canada!