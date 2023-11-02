This Scenic Train Ride From Vancouver Takes You Past Rainforests, Mountains & Waterfalls
It brings you from Canada into the U.S.!
You can hop aboard a train in Vancouver and travel into the U.S., along the stunning Pacific Northwest. It's one of the most idyllic ways to take in the natural wonders of the area and to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
The Amtrak Cascades is a 10-hour and 25-minute long ride, offering unreal views with stops in Seattle, Portland and more. You'll barrel past sights like Mount St. Helens and the Columbia River Gorge — taking in the spectacular scenery along the way.
This trip is perfect for any adventurers out there looking to explore the region. "Surround yourself with the natural wonders of majestic mountains, glacier blue bays, waterfalls and volcanoes. Explore rain forests and alpine meadows, lava fields and tulip fields," the Amtrak website said.
In between the lush nature, you can check out the local shops and cafes of Seattle and Portland, getting a mix of city and nature.
There are daily round-trip train services on this route, with two round trips a day between Seattle and Vancouver. From there you can hop on one of the four daily trips between Seattle and Portland, and one of the two round trips between Portland and Eugene.
@alexandrawarr
highly recommend the #amtrak cascades up the coast to canada #britishcolumbia #amtrakcascades #vancouver #seattle #canada #train
Link the route together and you'll cover a vast landscape, and get to go and explore at different stops.
A one-way ticket from Vancouver to Eugene, Oregon varies from around $84 - $133 depending on the service. Hop on this ride and see the best that the Pacific coastline has to offer.
Amtrak Cascades
Why You Need To Go: This journey is your gateway to Pacific Northwest adventure, with stops along the way to explore and a beautiful view to take in the entire time.