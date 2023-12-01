The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs & You Can Make Over $40 An Hour In Some Roles
Looking for a new gig?
There are job openings with the TTC for anyone in Toronto on the job hunt, and some of these positions pay super well. If you're searching for a job it can be a struggle to find a high-paying one, so make sure to check out these roles to see if any are a fit for you.
The Toronto Transit Commission runs the public transportation in the city, including the buses, streetcars, and subways. If you landed a role with the TTC you'd be helping connect the city, and working for one of the most well-known employers around.
"The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is North America's third largest transit system and has been recognized a top employer in the GTA and Canada. Guided by a forward-thinking strategic plan, the TTC's vision is to be a transit system that makes Toronto proud," the TTC website said.
The company has jobs in different industries, from trades and transit operations to corporate services and engineering. Some positions don't require a university degree too!
If you want to play a part in the transit system of Toronto then apply to one of these or keep an eye on their job portal. Here's six open positions with the TTC.
General Painter
Salary: $40.33 per hour.
Who Should Apply: This is a full-time position with Saturdays and Sundays off, which is a big plus. The General Painter is responsible for painting and finishing various interior and exterior surfaces. You'll need to use different techniques to do this job, like sanding, spraying, and scraping, so should have knowledge and experience for the position.
Responsibilities for this role also include glazing windows, making engraved signs, and operating a forklift.
To apply you should have a certificate of qualification as a Commercial and Residential Painter and Decorator, and a class "G" driver's license. No university degree is required to apply for this role.
Manager, Employee Relations
Salary: $114,168.60 - $142,669.80
Who Should Apply: This high-paying role is taking applications now, and if you land the job you could be working closely with the Director of Employee Relations. You'd be helping the director plan and coordinate activities, and helping the company reach goals.
This position is responsible for overseeing a variety of Human Resource issues and helping resolve mediations and grievances. You will also be managing the Employee Relations staff on a daily basis, making sure there are high levels of productivity and quality.
You should be skilled in project management, human resources, managing conflict, and communication to apply for this job. The position does require you to have a post-secondary education or the equivalent amount of training and experience. You should also have a good understanding of "the Ontario Labour Relations Act, Ontario Human Rights Code, Employment Standards Act, Occupational Health & Safety Act and related legislation and jurisprudence," the job posting said.
Bricklayer
Salary: $42.35 an hour.
Who Should Apply: This is a full-time role, but you'll want to make sure you have a flexible schedule as it involves night shifts. This position will be responsible for laying brick, stone, and concrete blocks, as well as doing other various work like repairing walls, chimneys, and structures. To do this job you'll need to have a Brick & Stone Mason Certificate of Qualification and a class "G" driver's licence.
If you get this job be prepared to do a pre-employment medical examination that's required and necessary training. You should also be able to provide tools from the tool list.
Structure Repairperson
Salary: $30.19 per hour.
Who Should Apply: You should have a flexible schedule applying for this role since you might have to work night shifts and work at various locations depending on your work assignments. If that's okay with you though, this role pays a good hourly wage.
If you got this job you would be working on the various TTC structures, from the subway and bridges to tunnels and elevated guide-ways. This will involve doing tasks like leak repair work, preparing concrete surfaces, rough carpentry tasks, and cleaning duties. You will also be setting up work zones on roads using barricades and signs.
This job has skills and knowledge requirements, like required training to apply for this job and a class "G" driver's licence.
Business Analyst (Financial Reporting & Systems)
Salary: $88,306.40 - $110,401.20
Who Should Apply: If you work in business and are looking for a new gig, this could be a fit for you. You need to have a post-secondary degree in business administration, accounting, or a relevant area, or equivalent experience and training. You also need to have completed the CPA program.
This position is in charge of the TTC's Mainframe accounting and financial reporting general ledger computer system, which the job posting said is "the primary system used by the Operations Departments and Budgets and Costing to record and report on almost $500M of vehicle and facility maintenance related expenditures annually."
It's also responsible for other accounting and financial reporting for the company, and supporting the Senior Business Analyst. The Business Analyst will also be preparing an annual budget as well as reports, and is in charge of making sure financial and accounting documents are in line with laws and regulations.
You should have strong analytical skills, accounting knowledge, and the ability to manage finances and understand relevant laws and regulations. Advanced Exel knowledge and other relevant software skills are also necessary for this job, so make sure you're a whiz with computers.
Transit Special Constable
Salary: $36.82 - $46.02
Who Should Apply: Special Constables with the TTC are sworn-in peace officers, with "the same powers as a peace officer/police officer to enforce various federal/provincial statutes when an offence occurs on any TTC vehicle or property.," the TTC website said.
Right now they are hiring for the role, looking for people to work rotating shifts in delivering law enforcement. You will be patrolling the transit operations, responsible for crime prevention, and the protection of TTC employees and customers.
You'll need relevant experience, experience working with diverse and vulnerable communities, skills in situation de-escalation, and a strong knowledge of law enforcement. If you lad this role you'll need to go through the TTC Special Constable selection recruitment process and training.