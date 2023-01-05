Some Of The 'World's Best Places To Work' Are Hiring In Canada & There Are Remote Positions
Looking for a new job this year?
Ready for a new challenge? A new report has ranked the top 20 best places to work worldwide and some of these companies are actually hiring in Canada right now.
The Best Places to Work organization announced the full list of best companies in the year 2022 on January 4, and it features many major players in healthcare and tech.
To be included in this list, companies must first be identified as outstanding employers in at least one of the continents.
The companies in the ranking must have also "demonstrated excellence in the workplace" by creating "differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures," all of which have led to better business results.
"[These] companies know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics," the report adds.
The company to nab the top spot as the world's best place to work in 2022 is Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company.
This was followed by another global healthcare company, Takeda. And, as luck would have it, Takeda is actually hiring in Canada right now.
At the time of publishing, there were eight positions open with the company, from senior supply chain analyst to HR business leader. While most are based in Toronto, the role of transplant care partner is listed as being remote.
Next up on the list is American tech company Dell. The employer is also currently hiring in Canada, with over 20 positions available, many of which are remote-first. Right now, Canucks can apply for roles like software developer, senior manager and even for sales internships.
Pharmaceutical business MSD (or Merck & Co. as it's known in the U.S. and Canada) was named in the fourth position. While its hiring goals aren't as big as others on the list, it is looking for a new director of network projects, as well as a principal scientist, if you think that could be you.
Another of the companies featured in the top 20 global places to work — and that is hiring in Canada — is Astra Zeneca, which has a whopping 58 positions open. There are roles in multiple locations, including in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., which span management, customer service and sales, as well as health care.
French multinational company Safran and manufacturing organization Hilti, which featured in ninth and tenth place respectively, also have openings in Canada listed on their websites, with more work-from-home options available.
What are the best companies to work for?
Here's a look at the full list of best places to work in the year 2022, according to Best Places to Work:
1. Novo Nordisk
2. Takeda
3. Dell
4. MSD
5. Amway
6. Alcon
7. AstraZeneca
8. Webhelp
9. Safran
10. Hilti
11. BSH
12. Comdata
13. AIA Group
14. Fujitsu
15. Doctolib
16. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
17. Diageo
18. Jardine Schindler Group
19. Servier
20. Roche
So, if you think 2023 is your year to work with the best, you know how to get started.
Time to polish up those resumes, eh?
