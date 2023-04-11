The TTC Is Getting 5G Cell Phone Service Thanks To Rogers & Here's What Happens Next
You'll be able to call or text from anywhere on the TTC subway.
After months of issues and growing safety concerns on public transit in Toronto, the TTC is set to receive access to a new safety measure that many transit riders have been calling for.
Telecommunications giant Rogers has announced it will install 5G cell phone service on the TTC subway, allowing transit users to send and receive texts or call 911 from anywhere on the city's transit line — but this won't be happening instantly.
As of Tuesday morning, Rogers announced in a press release that it had entered an agreement to buy BAI Communications' Canadian operators (BAI Canada), a company which has held the exclusive rights to build the TTC's wireless network since 2012.
Rogers said it is now "able to undertake the investments required to build a comprehensive and reliable 5G network to the entire TTC subway system."
“We know safety is top of mind for Torontonians," said Rogers' Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ron McKenzie. "Residents and visitors expect wireless connectivity when they’re travelling on the TTC’s subway system."
McKenzie called the agreement the "first step" in modernizing and expanding the network to offer 5G wireless service to millions of transit riders in Toronto.
As of now, TTC riders can only call 911 on certain station platforms and tunnels where they can get cell service, which accounts for roughly 25% of the transit system.
But while bringing cell phone service to the TTC might be the answer many people have been hoping for, the timeline for this project might leave some still disappointed.
"The 5G network build is expected to take approximately two years to complete," Rogers said in its release, putting the reason for the time constraints on "limited overnight construction windows."
What the telecom company referred to as a "phased deployment plan," is now in the works.
Meanwhile, issues on the TTC continue.
Following the "unprovoked" murder of a 16-year-old boy at Keele Station last month, Toronto Police released descriptions of two suspect they're looking for following an assault at North York Centre Station.
Police said the male and female suspects allegedly spat on two women and threw a large plastic juice container at them.
While the conversation continues around making public transit in Toronto safer, TTC fares just went up for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.